Fans Unhappy After Former Bravo Stars Announce Spinoff: ‘Please No’

Two former Bravo stars are set to appear in their very own spinoff. On November 9, 2022, People magazine’s Dave Quinn revealed that the eldest daughters of Kim Zolciak Biermann will be featured on their own show.

Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann were on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when they were much younger and then went on to star in the Biermann family’s reality show “Don’t Be Tardy.” The show was canceled by the network in 2021 and the Biermann’s haven’t appeared on reality television since.

According to Quinn, the new series will follow Brielle and Ariana as they move out of Atlanta and to Los Angeles. Out from under their parents’ wings, Brielle and Ariana are determined to launch their own line of haircare products, which will presumably a storyline for their new show. Interestingly, the show has not yet been picked up by a network or a streaming service, but will be shopped soon.

“Fans have seen us grow up on camera and let’s face it … we are a mess. I’m eager to embark on this journey with my sister, but definitely know it will be a tough road ahead,” Brielle told People.

“We’re excited to bring fans along as we launch our business and take a new city by storm,” Ariana said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brielle and Ariana Will Be Financially Independent as They Explore Life in Los Angeles

A description for the new show reveals that Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, will be depending on their own skills to help make them money to pay their bills and to survive in La La Land.

“Skeptical of their ability to fend for themselves and take their new venture seriously, Kim plans to put her girls to the test by completely cutting them off. For the first time in their lives, the sisters will have to pay their own bills, live on a budget, do their own laundry, and cook and clean, all while staying out of trouble,” the show’s description reads, in part.

Several fans took to Reddit to react to the news and many seem disinterested in watching Brielle and Ariana.

“Nooooo!! I hate that the Biermanns even have a platform. None of them are very bright and I’m sick of the idiocy running rampant in America,” one person commented on a thread.

“Please no! The 15 minutes has been up for these grifters! (What do you bet Kim wants Executive Producer credit?),” someone else wrote.

“Umm no no no. Paris and Nicole they will never be. Also they’re not cut off your mom and dad are broke,” a third comment read.

“I’m not a tv exec or anything but, pass,” another Redditor echoed.

There Have Been Rumblings About Biermann Returning to RHOA

While it seems as though Biermann’s time on the “Real Housewives” franchise is just a distant memory, there has been some chatter about her potential return to the show.

At BravoCon 2022, for example, RHOA star Shereé Whitfield told E! News that Biermann is “one of the people I would love to bring back to the show.”

Biermann left RHOA after five seasons as a full-time star and has made some small appearances since. However, there are other things going on in Biermann’s life that seem to be taking precedence over her potential return to television. One of those things involves Biermann’s home going into foreclosure.

Following reports that the Biermann’s Georgia home was auctioned off for some $257,000, Biermann took to her Instagram Stories to deny the claims, according to Page Six.

“My house was not sold for $257,000. If you guys think that I would let my home, that we put millions and millions of dollars [into], go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real,” she said, adding that she’s planning on staying in the home for Christmas — and her birthday.

“I’m here until I f****** want to move out,” she added.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Has Considered Returning to the Show