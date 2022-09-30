Lala Kent Gives Update on Relationship with Stassi Schroeder & Brittany Cartwright

In May 2022, Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark had their second wedding ceremony in Rome, Italy. The couple invited their former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, to their nuptials. However, Taylor and Cartwright did not travel to Europe for the ceremony.

According to Us Weekly, Clark and Schroeder appeared to address the situation on a June 2022 episode of their podcast, “The Good, the Bad, and the Baby.” Clark stated that two unnamed guests asserted they would be in attendance during their second wedding, but shared different information with his friends.

“Two hours before I‘m about to go to the airport to get married I get a text from friends that are supposed to be our close friends that they’re not going to make it. It was so mind-blowingly insane,” said Schroeder.

While recording a June 2022 episode of the “Betches Mom” podcast, Cartwright asserted that she and her husband “had actual reasons” that caused them to not be Schroeder’s wedding guests.

“Like [my son’s] Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” stated the former Bravo star.

She also asserted that she “just felt terrible about” not coming to the wedding.

During a September 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent gave an update on her friendships with Schroeder and Cartwright.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Former Co-Stars on Her Podcast

While recording the “Give Them Lala” podcast episode, Kent shared she has remained friends with Schroeder and Cartwright. She also noted that she approved of their decision to step away from their friendship.

“I adore both of them. They are both my friends. I think and I preach this to everybody, if you don’t feel like someone doesn’t have a place in your life anymore for whatever reason then you have to burn the bridge,” stated the mother of one.

She went on to say that she realized how quickly time passes after her father, Kent Burningham, passed away in 2018. The 32-year-old also asserted that she “support[s] [Cartwright and Schroeder] both in however they are feeling.”

“I reserve the right to feel however the f*** I want to feel, you don’t have to understand it, I don’t have to explain it to you, this is how I feel, I feel like it’s time to move on from the friendship and it seems like that’s what they decided to do. I don’t know much about the situation because I am friends with both of them. And they are both very sweet,” said Kent.

She also noted that she spends time with her former co-stars separately.

Lala Kent Discussed Stassi Schroeder & Brittany Cartwright in July 2022

Kent spoke about the situation regarding her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars during a July 2022 Us Weekly interview. She shared that she did not know much regarding the drama, as she had more pressing matters to handle.

“My friends are very respectful in the sense where they’ll talk to me about things, but then I think they realize which I wish they wouldn’t. I’m like, ‘Give me the petty drama because I want that s***.’ I’m in the heavy type of s***. I want the light,” said Kent. “I think they read the room and I feel like [they realized] ‘This is gonna be very trivial to Lala.’ So Brittany is one of my nearest and dearest friends [and] I really hope that at least Stassi and Brittany can get to a good place.”

