Lala Kent Says She Experienced Theft While on a Trip with Former Co-Stars

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared she had a frightening experience while staying in Palm Springs, California, on a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared she took a trip with her 19-month-old daughter, Ocean, her mother, Lisa Burningham, and her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, during the weekend of November 18. Taylor and Cartwright also brought their son, Cruz. Kent explained that the group rented an Airbnb. She revealed that on the final day of their stay, Burningham noticed someone had riffled through Kent’s car. She initially thought Ocean’s diaper bag had been taken but realized it was inside the rental. However, Burningham’s ring was stolen. Kent also shared she believed her vehicle’s registration was taken.

“Thank god the diaper bag was in the bedroom. So I was like ‘We didn’t get ransacked’ and [Burningham] goes ‘Come look. Come look at the car,’” recalled the reality television personality. “And so I walk out and we very – we did get ransacked. Every crevice of the car had been opened. Lisa’s ring – I was like thank god, it was just a ring, but she got it in Puerto Rico while I was pregnant, doing a movie, so it had sentimental value, but I just had to let it go.”

Kent also revealed Taylor and Cartwright’s vehicle was broken into by the same individuals. However, none of their items were stolen.

“The neighbor pulls up and said ‘Did they hit your car too?’ And I was like ‘Yes.’ They said, ‘Ours too, we saw them on the ring camera, it was at 1:30 am.’ I’m like that is terrifying because we were sitting in the garage, okay, and like playing a game,” said the reality television personality.

Lala Kent Spoke About Joining ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in November 2022

Kent joined the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” during the show’s fourth season, which premiered in 2015. During a November 2022 appearance on the “Hot Messy Podcast,” the mother of one claimed she “truly had never seen the show” before securing a role on the Bravo series. She clarified that she had previously watched “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I was a huge Beverly Hills watcher, Real Housewives, so when they were starting to run the trailers of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ I was in Utah still saying who the f*** would ever watch that? That looks so boring,” said Kent.

The “Row” actress then shared she believed starring on “Vanderpump Rules” would be a good way to “get [her] name out there” while she attempted to work on her acting career.

“I certainly didn’t see myself eight years later still doing the show. I certainly didn’t see this group of people being my closest group of friends, now really family, and just the opportunity that it’s brought to my front door is very, very crazy. I will be forever grateful for what Lisa Vanderpump has – you know, she has opened up a lot of doors for me and then I decided to take over the whole d*** house,” said the 32-year-old.

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” will likely premiere in 2023.

