Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss in Bright Blue Swimsuit & Neon Gown

Brittany Cartwright looked stunning in photos from Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies in Cancun, Mexico. The 33-year-old former “Vanderpump Rules” star posed for several photos during the multi-day event, and she received compliments from her husband, Jax Taylor.

After Cartwright and Taylor welcomed their son, Cruz Cauchi, in April 2021, the former SURver struggled with losing her post-baby weight. In January 2022, Cartwright became an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program, and she revealed she lost 40 pounds after following the regimen.

Brittany Cartwright Wore a Neon Gown to Scheana Say’s Wedding

On August 23, 2022, Cartwright posed with Shay during her wedding reception, which was held at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, according to People. The former Bravo star stunned in a strapless, high-slit neon yellow gown as she posed with her husband and the new bride. Other pics showed Cartwright with some of her former co-stars and her mom, Sherri Cartwright, as they celebrated the happy couple.

Several fans asked Cartwright where she purchased her dress. Both Cartwright and Taylor replied, @houseofcb!” “Love that you know too – gorgeous!“ a fan wrote to Taylor.

Jax Taylor is Proud of His Wife’s Hard Work on Her Post-Baby Body

Taylor has been supportive of Cartwright’s weight loss journey. During the trip to Mexico, he posted a pic to Twitter that showed his wife rocking a plunging, bright blue swimsuit at their hotel.

“I am so proud of my wife she has worked so hard on something that wasn’t easy for her…you’re my idol babe! You look absolutely amazing,” Taylor captioned the pic, while tagging his wife and the Jenny Craig IG handle.

Several fans posted supportive comments for Cartwright.

“[Brittany Cartwright] you are a beautiful soul inside and out. Happy how far you have come on your weight loss journey,” one fan tweeted.

“Hot mama! She looks amazing!” another wrote.

“The way you are her biggest cheerleader makes me so happy,” another wrote to Taylor

But a few others weighed in on Cartwright’s breasts, which were enhanced with surgery several years ago. Some accused Taylor of forcing his future wife to get larger breasts.

“She’s looking great, I wish you didn’t make her get huge t*** bc she was perfect but whatever now those will always make her look different,” one follower tweeted.

“She should have gotten the size she wanted and not what Jax wanted. Having said all of that, she still looks great,” another wrote of Cartwright.

According to All About RH, Taylor fired back at commenters with, “For the record, I never once in my life told my wife to get large breasts; she wanted a boob job her whole life. I simply gave her the doctor. So enough of the s*** I made her do it. You people are sad.”

On Instagram, some fans recalled a past “Vanderpump Rules” episode in which Taylor said because he was paying for the surgery he wanted his then-girlfriend to get larger breast implants than the C-cup she wanted. “I’m ready to throw some Ds on this,” Taylor was seen telling doctors in the 2016 episode, per The Daily Mail. “Go big or go home.”

“Lol okay Jax… we all saw the episode,” one viewer cracked of Taylor’s new Twitter comment.

In 2017, Cartwright’s surgeon, Dr. Payman Danielpor told People that the former Hooters waitress wanted to “fill out her breasts” so she’d be more confident in swimsuits. “We gave her as big as we could without being obnoxious or causing problems or being too big for her body,” the doctor told the outlet of Cartwright. “She just wanted it to be that when she put her bathing suit on, she had more cleavage and it looked like she had fuller breasts. … They look very natural and yet they look full.”

