Lala Kent’s Rumored Love Interest Shares Throwback Photo of Her

Lala Kent is moving on from Randall Emmett — officially. The “Vanderpump Rules” star has maintained that she wants to focus on her daughter, Ocean, and she plans to continue building her Give Them Lala brand, but she’s also opening herself up to finding love again — albeit slowly.

On January 28, 2022, during an Amazon Live, Lala shared that she was going on a group date, marking the first time that she’d gone out on a date of any kind since she and Randall split.

“I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go on a date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” Lala said.

Although Lala hasn’t given any update on how the group date went, and she hasn’t confirmed the guy that she went with, she did describe him pretty well. “He is very tall. He is built – like Superman and has a lot of tattoos. And I like that. And he’s gentle. I’m very excited,” she said during the Amazon Live.

It didn’t take too long for rumors to start, and, according to the BravoandCocktails_ Instagram account, it seems as though Lala may have gone on a date with Josh Stroh.

However, Lala has denied that Stroh is the guy that she went out with.

Here’s what you need to know:

Josh Shared a Throwback Photo With Lala Taken in 2016

As the internet rumors continued to circulate, Josh threw an interesting twist into the mix. The former reality star (he appeared on “Dash Dolls” in 2015) took to his Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo of himself with the VPR cast from 2016.

The photo (above) features some familiar faces, including James Kennedy and Lala Kent, the latter of whom is standing with one leg over Josh’s shoulder.

“Sun shines more on the blessed,” Josh captioned the photo when he originally posted it. When he shared the picture on his Instagram Stories on February 3, 2022, he tagged Lala and he added two crying with laughter emoji.

“2016 [throwback],” his caption read.

Without any other explanation or context, however, it’s unclear if Josh was posting the photo as a way to flirt with Lala on Instagram or if that was his way of denying the dating rumors.

Lala Denied That She’s Seeing Josh

Shortly after Josh posted the throwback of him and Lala on Instagram, the reality star shared a video to her Instagram Story in which she denied that Josh is the guy that she went out with over the weekend.

“Lala, I just read an article. And, all I need to know is, did they get the guy right?” Lala’s assistant Jessica Walter, asks her.

“No. They got it very wrong. I would not hire them as PI’s that’s for f****** sure,” Lala responded, she was smiling and seemed distracted, looking at a laptop as she answered.

BravoandCocktails_ responded to Lala’s denial, and admitted that she may be dating someone else, and there’s another name floating around. In a subsequent post, however, a post from BravobyGays was reshared.

“We will figure out who it is very soon,” the caption read.

BravoandCocktails_ reposted this, adding, “Unless we already did. I’m old enough to remember when no one believed MKE & Cuff split!!”

