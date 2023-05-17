Lala Kent Calls Out Tom Sandoval’s Mother

Lala Kent called out Tom Sandoval and his mother on May 17 as she responded to the previous week’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

The outspoken Bravo star hosted Katie Maloney and her mother Teri Maloney on the May 17 episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala.” The group discussed the May 10 episode of the show, titled “There’s Something About Her,” which saw Teri Maloney join the cast as her daughter and Ariana Madix previewed their sandwich shop.

During the episode, Teri Maloney got into it with Raquel Leviss over Leviss and her ex-son-in-law Tom Schwartz’s kiss in Mexico. She was also confronted by Tom Sandoval, who shaded her in a confessional for getting involved in the cast’s drama. While breaking down what happened, Kent said she was “extremely offended” at the way Sandoval had spoken to her friend’s mother as well as by Leviss rolling her eyes at her. “Not only did they do that but cut to the confessional that Tom does saying that it was tacky for [Teri] to get involved,” Kent added.

She then called out Sandoval’s own mother, Terri Green, saying, “What I would like to say is I think it’s tacky that your mom doesn’t get involved enough Sandoval. I don’t think she finished the job with you so that’s a PSA announcement. Sandoval, if you could call your momma, tell her she either done f***ed up or didn’t finish the job.”

Lala Kent & Teri Maloney Revealed Some Unaired Details of the Fight in the Episode Involving Tom Sandoval

While discussing the episode, Kent and her guests revealed some more details of the confrontation between Sandoval and Teri Maloney that didn’t make the final edit.

According to the three women, Sandoval was arguing with Maloney and her mother for having told Leviss to shut up, and Maloney said, “He’s just speaking in ways that are so disrespectful to me and my mom so my brother [Joey] steps in and tells him to basically shut his mouth.” Teri Maloney added, “He walked over and sat across from me and got in my face and told me I had no right, to stay out of their business and stop making it my business.”

Teri Maloney said Sandoval’s “veins were popping” and his expression was “freaking me out.” She shared, “he didn’t just say it, he was yelling at me.” She revealed that her son stepped in to calm Sandoval down, which he did, but that the bar owner began laying into her again the moment Joey had turned away. That happened a few times and it got to the point that Teri Maloney said she was “in hysterics” and it was “way too much.”

Kent then shared that Maloney’s brother got back into the mix and pointed at his mother and sister, telling Sandoval, “You’re not going to talk to her that way. And you’re not going to talk to her that way. Or you’re going to have a problem.” She said Sandoval “cowered” in response and Teri Maloney added that she was “so proud” of how her son handled it.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Is Airing on May 17 & Will Be Followed by a 3-Part Reunion

The confrontation between the cast members at the sandwich shop preview party was originally supposed to be the show’s season finale. However, after the news of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair broke in March 2023, production resumed filming for the season and an additional episode will air, on May 17, showing the aftermath.

After the season 10 finale, a three-part reunion will start airing on May 24. It was filmed a few weeks after the scandal erupted and Madix and Sandoval broke up.

