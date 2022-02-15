Lala Kent Looks Unrecognizable in Whale Dress at SI Party

Lala Kent was in attendance at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party that took place on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The “Vanderpump Rules” star wore Italian designer Oceanus to the event, sporting the brand’s Marina Dress, which retails for approximately $750, according to the Oceanus website.

The lilac-hued minidress showcases two Orca whales leaping out of the ocean on the front, and features “all over crystal embroidery.” Kent seemed to choose the piece for the event as it was a way for her to give a nod to her daughter, Ocean.

“Taking [the] Ocean with me everywhere I go,” Kent captioned her Instagram post. It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section with feedback for the reality star. And while some people commented on Kent’s dress of choice, others felt that she looked very different in one of the photos that she chose to share from the evening.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Criticized the First Picture in Kent’s Post, Many Saying That it Looks Nothing Like Her

Several fans criticized Kent’s look in her Instagram upload, many barely recognizing her in one the pictures that she shared from the evening.

“First pic looks like someone else entirely,” one Instagram user commented.

“You look completely different in this pic,” added another.

“I’m a fan but this doesn’t look like you,” a third comment read.

“Who is that?” a fourth person wrote.

“1st pic don’t even look one bit like you,” wrote someone else.

The second photo in the set looked much more like Kent, suggesting that the first photo was taken in a different light or angle.

Some Fans Praised Kent for Her Strength & Her Ability to Carry on After Her Sudden Split

Kent is living her life as a single mom after splitting from her fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021. The two parted ways after Kent found out that Emmett was being unfaithful. Although it has only been four months, Kent is putting herself back out into the world. She went on a date, albeit a group date, and she attended this Super Bowl party without a guy on her arm.

“Even though there are moments I go ‘what the f***, I find strength in the fact that I am happy again. I recognize myself in the mirror again,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on February 9, 2022, according to Page Six.

In addition to the comments about her looks, Kent received some positive feedback from fans on her latest Instagram post.

“So much respect for you for getting out from under that man and doing you. Keep being a great example for your little girl,” one person commented.

“That break up diet though,” wrote another, adding a fire emoji.

“How many ppl thinking: ‘damn, he’s an f-in idiot,'” a third Instagram user added.

“Like… who would cheat on this?” someone asked.

“I mean!! After just listening to your latest episode, you live and do what you say boo!! Slay that outfit!!” a fifth social media user added.

