Lala Kent on Her Weight Loss: ‘I Feel Like I Look Sickly’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about her recent weight loss during a February episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She stated that she uploaded an Instagram picture of herself taken at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022. The Bravo personality shared that a few fans commented that she “look[ed] different” on the post. She noted that her Instagram followers may have noticed a difference in her appearance because she had refrained from getting facial fillers over the last three years. The 31-year-old also explained that she is “really really thin right now” after losing “about 15 pounds since October” 2021 when she broke up with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, who is the father of her 11-month-old child, Ocean.

Kent shared that she had a recent conversation with a friend who has been struggling with losing weight after having a baby.

“I made a comment like, ‘I’m just really thin right now.’ She was like, ‘You can’t say that to me.’ And I had to open her eyes a bit I was like, ‘You have to validate what I’m saying I’m telling you that the stress that I had since October’ — because she said, ‘Well you should eat’ and I said, ‘The stress that I’ve had since October it is hard for me to consume food, I feel like I want to vomit most of the time,’” said the 31-year-old.

She clarified that her friend eventually understood why she was unhappy with her weight loss. The “Give Them Lala” author also shared that she is “not feeling cute” and believes she “look[s] unhealthy.”

“I don’t love feeling this way. You know, I like women with curves. And for me to put a dress on – or literally I can’t wear any of my clothes, nothing fits right now, it hangs on me. And I feel like I look sickly. So yes, I’m going to try to eat as much as — I’m trying to consume as many calories as I can but it’s hard as quickly as it goes into your mouth, you want to throw it up because you’re just like that much stress and anxiety on you,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Breakup in January 2022

During a January 2022 appearance on the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, Kent discussed her break up with Emmett. She shared that her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Katie Maloney informed her about pictures of the movie producer with two women in Nashville, Tennessee.

“[Maloney] goes I need to show you some pictures and the second I saw them, that’s when my intuition and my gut started speaking to me like something is wrong, this is not the person that I think — that I claim I know. I just — something felt very off and that was just the beginning,” said the reality television personality.

Kent also shared that someone told her that Emmett had an issue with her sobriety, which she found to be particularly painful.

“This person comes to me and they say ‘Randall said to me, you know, Lala used to be really fun and kinky and sexy but you know, then she got sober’ and that was like taking a f***ing bullet, being sober is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. No thanks to him,” stated the mother of one.

Lala Kent Shared That She ‘Was Willing To Do Couple’s Therapy’

During a January 2022 interview on the “Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Kent shared that the split from Emmett was “hard for [her] to stomach.” She explained that she “was so loyal and faithful” throughout their relationship.

“I was not sending inappropriate text messages. I was like in it. I would go straight to him if I was ever feeling unhappy. I was willing to do couple’s therapy, I started doing therapy on my own. Like I was doing anything I possibly could to make sure that he and I would stand the test of time,” stated Kent.

READ NEXT: Captain Lee Rosbach Speaks Out on ‘Tough’ Below Deck Season