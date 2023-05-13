Lindsay Hubbard Replies to Co-Star’s Comments About Carl Radke’s Proposal

Paige DeSorbo and Lindsay Hubbard don’t always get along on “Summer House” but fans weren’t sure if a recent social media comment by Hubbard was shady or just friendly banter.

The Instagram account Bravo by Gays posted a clip of DeSorbo reacting to Hubbard’s proposal story during her engagement party from the May 8 episode of “Summer House.” As Hubbard was telling her friends and family about being completely surprised at the proposal, DeSorbo shared in a confessional interview, “She wore shoulder pads to the beach. She knew she was getting proposed to. Nobody just shows up in shoulder pads to the ocean.”

“I feel like a b**** for saying what everyone is thinking in their head,” she continued. “She curled her hair! As she should, I’m proud of her. Yes, if you know it’s happening, pick out the best possible outfit, do your hair, get your nails done. Be prepared girl.”

Hubbard replied to the clip and commented on DeSorbo’s own outfit in the confessional, “Love that coconut bra! Is it from Gilligan’s island?”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Lindsay Hubbard’s Comment & Couldn’t Tell If She Was Being Shady

Fans weren’t sure if Hubbard’s comment was meant to be a shady dig at DeSorbo or just friendly banter while others debated whether the OG star knew she was getting proposed to or not. “I don’t think Paige was saying the shoulder pads were bad. She said she looked great. I think she just wasn’t buying it that Lindsay had no idea,” someone wrote on Reddit.

Someone else wrote, “I don’t think Lindsay is being shady, this just comes across as playful teasing to me.” One commenter criticized DeSorbo and pointed out that Hubbard had asked her cast mates’ opinions on the bonfire and had been told that it would be chic and maxi dresses were appropriate.

“Lindsay ASKED paige if her outfit was bonfire appropriate and paige said yes it’s cute,” someone said. “ALSO, idk if you saw the ig post Lindsay did but those are not the nails of a woman who knows she’s getting engaged this weekend.”

Many Cast Members Were Called Out for Their Less-Than-Excited Reactions to News of Carl Radke’s Proposal

Several of the “Summer House” cast came under heavy criticism from fans following the May 8 episode as viewers weren’t too impressed with their reaction to the engagement party, especially Danielle Olivera’s.

Many people pointed out on social media that Olivera’s reaction seemed extreme compared to the situation and said there must be more at play. A few people praised Hubbard’s friend for telling Olivera that she should focus on the happy couple at the engagement party and she should hold in her frustrations for the evening.

Some viewers also criticized DeSorbo for telling Olivera that she thought Radke was scared of including her because Hubbard wouldn’t have liked it and validating her complaints. They pointed out that later in the episode, DeSorbo said she felt like Olivera’s reaction was over-the-top and laughed about it on a phone call to her boyfriend Craig Conover.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’