Andy Cohen Reveals Unaired Scene with Raquel Leviss

Andy Cohen spilled on an unaired scene from the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion regarding Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss speaking about their friendship during the season’s glamping trip.

The reunion host was responding to fan questions on the June 13 episode of his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” and one person asked, “Did Andy ask Raquel at the reunion about her BFF speech she made at glamping?” Cohen confirmed, “Yes, I did. I asked her in my one-on-one, and I asked her when we were all there and I asked Ariana about it. I guess it didn’t make the cut. There was so much there.”

The scenes in question took place in the 13th episode of the season, titled “Lady and the Glamp,” when some of the cast members were glamping for Leviss’ birthday. At one point during the trip, Leviss began crying about aging out of pageants and her life changes, and Madix comforted her. “You going through those things and getting through that and being you is, I think, even more something that is role model behavior,” Madix told Leviss.

Leviss also spoke to the group about creating friendships with them through her past relationship with James Kennedy. “That’s like, super special to me,” she shared in the episode. “I just appreciate each and every one of your friendships.”

Andy Cohen Praised Raquel Leviss for Not Leaving the Reunion & Taking Her Co-Stars’ Criticisms ‘On the Chin’

Cohen also addressed the format of the reunion, which included sit-down interviews with the three stars involved in the Scandoval, and praised Leviss for being present.

“One of the reasons that I really wanted to do one-on-ones with Raquel and Tom and Ariana was I did not know how long Raquel would last on set,” Cohen explained on his show. “What she sat through — whatever she did or didn’t do — but she sat there and took it all. … She took it all on the chin like a champ, and those people all had stuff to say to her and they were relentless and she just sat there and took it.”

Cohen said he was surprised that she stayed for the whole segment and had guessed that she would have walked off the set early.

Andy Cohen Walked Back His Speculation About Raquel Leviss Being ‘Medicated’ at the Reunion

The “Watch What Happens Live” host also acknowledged his mistake in previously speculating about Leviss’ state at the reunion.

Cohen shared with Variety on June 7 that Leviss might have been “medicated” as she seemed to show a lack of emotion. “When I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was either really medicated or really out of touch with her role in everything,” he said and shared his concerns about her mental health.

On Cohen’s “Radio Andy” episode from June 13, he clarified that he didn’t know if Leviss was on medication and added, “I think it was maybe wrong of me to speculate on that.”

