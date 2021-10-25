Lisa Vanderpump’s Grandchild’s Gender Reveal: PHOTOS

Lisa Vanderpump found out some exciting news about her soon-to-be-born grandchild.

In August 2021, the ”Vanderpump Rules” star’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, revealed that she was pregnant with her first child with her husband, Jason Sabo. At the time, the 35-year-old mom-to-be teased that her due date is in the winter and that she planned to keep her child’s gender a surprise, according to The Daily Mail.

But somebody had a change of tune regarding the surprise, as seen in the gender reveal photo and video below.

Lisa Vanderpump & Her Daughter Pandora Shared Photos & Videos From the Unexpected Gender Reveal

A few months before her due date, Pandora decided to share her baby’s gender, after all.

In a post on her social media page, Lisa Vanderpump, 61, was pictured standing outdoors with her husband Ken Todd, their pregnant daughter, son-in-law Jason, and two others — presumably members of Jason’s family — as they held up confetti canisters that were spewing blue strips of paper to reveal that a baby boy is on the way.

“A little throwback to Pandy & Jason surprising us with the news that the baby will be a little boy! Can’t wait!!!!” the SUR owner captioned the pic.

On Instagram, an expectant Pandora captioned the same pic with, “You are so loved already little boy, we can’t wait to meet you. Also, the shock on my daddy’s face is just priceless.”

Pandora also shared a short video of the festivities that featured the exact moment the group found out the gender of the baby.

“A little throwback to surprising our parents and brothers with whether this little much-loved baby will be a boy or girl on a small, magical confetti-filled day,” the mom-to-be wrote. “#cantwait.”

Lisa Vanderpump Already Has Her Grandmother Name Picked Out

Lisa Vanderpump previously told the Daily Mail that she already knows that she wants to be called “Nanny Pinky” by her grandchild. The unique grandmother name is a reference to the Bravo star’s signature favorite color, pink.

“We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky,” Lisa said.

Lisa has been thinking about being a grandmother for years, as Pandora and Jason have been married since 2011, according to Us Weekly.

In 2018, Lisa told Bravo’s Daily Dish that she felt “prepared” to be a grandmother—especially since she wouldn’t have to deal with the unpleasant parts of parenthood.

“I love having somebody to kiss and smoother with love,” she said. “I think I’m prepared. I’ll just take the good bits. We won’t take the diapers and we won’t take the sleep deprivation.”

Once she got the news that Pandora was pregnant, Lisa told People that it was long overdue good news for her family after three tragedies in a short span of time.

“It’s very happy news for us after losing my brother, my mother and Giggy in the last three years — it’s a blessing,” Lisa said of her daughter’s pregnancy. “I love children, I love being a mother … it’s such welcome news for us.”

