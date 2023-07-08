Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Surprising Plan for Closed Restaurant

Lisa Vanderpump has closed her West Hollywood restaurant Pump after 10 years, but the place won’t soon be forgotten. In July 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that she has plans to incorporate some of her favorite things from Pump into one of her other bars—and it’s a place that Bravo fans know well.

Pump is one of four bar/restaurants that have been featured on “Vanderpump Rules” since its 2013 debut. In addition to the now-closed eatery, Vanderpump’s SUR lounge has long been the focus of the Bravo reality show, and in 2021, she opened TomTom bar with co-stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. Another nearby restaurant, Villa Blanca, closed in 2020, per BravoTV.com.

Lisa Vanderpump Plans to Move Some Pump Employees & Menu Items to TomTom

Pump shut its doors for good on July 5, 2023, 10 years after opening on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. And while it is no more, Vanderpump told TMZ she has every intention of keeping the Pump ”brand” alive.

The restaurant owner told the outlet that she is moving some of her longtime Pump staff members, the chef and some of the bartenders, over to nearby TomTom and that she will also incorporate some of Pump’s most popular food items onto the TomTom menu. Celebrity chef Penny Davidi originally helped curate the menus for both Pump and TomTom, per Davidi’s website.

Vanderpump also told TMZ that she can’t use the furniture from Pump at TomTom because it is a different type of decor, so that will go in storage for now.

TomTom has been featured on “Vanderpump Rules” frequently since its opening in late 2021, and filming for the upcoming 11th season of the Bravo reality show has already taken place there.

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast, which includes the Toms as well as Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, and more, also filmed with Vanderpump at Pump as she said goodbye to her restaurant. In an emotional speech, Vanderpump declared that Pump has “left the building” as she gave a final toast, according to The Daily Mail.

Lisa Vanderpump Has No Plans to Reopen Pump in a New Location

While she wants to keep the idea of Pump alive, Vanderpump has no plans to reopen the restaurant in another location. The bar star has made it clear that she is far too busy with her new restaurants in Las Vegas to consider a move. In an interview with Variety, Vanderpump said she made the decision to close Pump after the rent was increased to a whopping $80,000 per month, which would make an annual lease close to $1 million dollars.

As for why relocating is off the table, the reality TV veteran explained that she has too much else going on right now. “I’m opening two more with Caesars Palace so that’s very exciting,” Vanderpump said. “I have two already that are going gangbusters. I have TomTom. I have SUR.”

In recent years, Vanderpump opened Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and Vanderpump a Paris in Las Vegas. In June 2023, she announced her third collaboration with Caesars Entertainment, but in Lake Tahoe, Nevada instead of Las Vegas. The Bravo star will open a “decadent” new restaurant, Wolf, inside Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Casino and Hotel, according to Eater. Vanderpump has not yet revealed the location of her upcoming fourth Caesars bar.

