Luann de Lesseps Has a Message for ‘Haters’

Luann de Lesseps hit back at haters who criticized the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star over her bikini photos.

The Countess first posted a couple of photos in a red and white checkered bikini on April 21 and captioned them, “What’s cooking?” She received a lot of compliments on her photos but some people criticized the star and said they weren’t classy.

On April 25, De Lesseps posted her response to the haters, uploading a video with the caption, “Haters gonna hate boo!” In the video, she showed a negative comment that said, “Way too old boo!!!!” She said, “I’m proud of the fact that I can still rock a bikini at this age. Women should be able to wear whatever they want at any age, as long as they feel good! So be cool, don’t be like all uncool.”

Luann de Lesseps Received a Lot of Positive Messages & Compliments From Fans & Her Fellow Bravo Stars in the Comments

De Lesseps received a lot of support from fans in the comments of her follow-up post, as well as from fellow Bravo star Lala Kent, who wrote, “You look unbelievable!” RHOBH star Sutton Stracke wrote, “Too old for what? I’m confused?”

RHOM cast member Marysol Patton commented, “Totally Lu you look better thank a-lot of 20 year olds.” She also received praise from RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter.

A lot of fans wrote that she was right and that she should wear whatever she wanted. They pointed out that critics were likely jealous of her figure, and many told her she was looking amazing in the photo.

Luann de Lesseps Is Returning to Bravo With Her New Reality Show With Sonja Morgan

Fans who are missing the Countess on their screens will see the former RHONY star return to Bravo on her spinoff show with Sonja Morgan, “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.” The spinoff will see the socialites heading to Benton, Illinois, a small town with a population of around 7,000.

According to the show’s description, the two former RHONY stars are invited by the mayor and town council to “boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit,” Bravo TV reported. They will put on a show at the theater and help revitalize the town while trying to get used to small-town life. “Whether searching for the town’s famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain — with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow,” the description adds.

When the show was announced, Morgan said that she liked that the show was humorous but also about doing positive things for the town. “We do a lot of good things for the town and it was very emotional for us,” she shared, as per Vulture. De Lesseps added, “When I didn’t want to kill her.” The show is set to air sometime in the summer of 2023.

