An Update on Madison LeCroy’s Ex-Husband Josh Hughes

When Madison LeCroy joined the cast of Bravo’s “Southern Charm” in season six, she wasn’t saying much about her ex-husband, Josh Hughes. Her focus was on her boyfriend, Austen Kroll. Hughes was essentially in the shadows of LeCroy’s backstory until the hairdresser and single mom revealed a rare Instagram pic of him at her salon in January, 2021, reports Us Weekly. The caption read, “When your ex husband still trust[s] you with their hair.” According to Screen Rant, the photo is no longer available on Instagram.

In season seven, LeCroy began to open up a bit about her past with Hughes. As Us Weekly describes, during the premiere episode in October 2020, she revealed that she had married Hughes at age 20, and by the time she turned 22, they had their son, Hudson. Three years later, the couple separated. LeCroy and Hughes share equal custody of the nine-year-old.

According to Screen Rant, the devoted father lives in Charleston, South Carolina, which is where he was born and raised. “Southern Charm” is filmed in Charleston, where LeCroy also resides, which makes it easy for them to share equal time with their son.

Hughes Stays Out of the Spotlight

Unlike LeCroy, Hughes is not someone who likes to be in the public eye. Even his Instagram is private. He does, however, let users see that he is a “Director of Agent Recruitment” at “Senior Benefit Services,” as well as a “Former Group Fitness Coach/Personal Trainer” and a “Blessed Father.”

LeCroy’s mysterious ex is slightly more forthcoming on Facebook, although his posts are few and far between. In 2020, he publicly expressed his love for his son in a Facebook post that read, “Being a father has been, without a doubt, my greatest source of achievement, pride, and inspiration. Fatherhood has taught me about unconditional love, reinforced the importance of giving back, and taught me how to be a better person.” The post included a video of him biking on a wooded trail with Hudson.

Hughes Is an Outdoorsman

What little can be seen on social media shows that Hughes is an active outdoors enthusiast. Most of his Facebook photos depict him engaging in adventurous outdoor activities, many with Hudson in tow.

There are also multiple pics shown on Facebook of Hughes competing in the Rugged Maniac Obstacle Race, which according to their website is “the greatest obstacle course race ever concocted.” It features more that 25 obstacles “consisting of unlimited mud, giant inflatables, epic fire jumps, rope climbs, and a photo finish on our fan-favorite, sky-scraping waterslide, Accelerator 3.0.” Hughes can be seen on Facebook participating in several of these events.

A bit of additional info on the man of mystery can be found on Reddit. In February 2021, a Reddit user posted, “I already shared on here before, but for anyone who didn’t see, Josh was my coach at Orange Theory back in 2017 in mount pleasant (Charleston area) Super nice guy! He is handsome with impeccable teeth. I didn’t know who Madison was then. He left Orange theory and went to HYLO which is a more expensive and intense version on OTF. Naomi goes or went to that gym lol!”

LeCroy is currently engaged to Brett Randle and is “gearing up for their upcoming wedding while trying to stay out of the drama on the latest season of the hit Bravo series,” according to OK! There is no mention of whether Hughes will be attending the ceremony.