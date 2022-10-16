Madison LeCroy Clashes With Co-Star on Social Media

Kathryn Dennis marked the second part of the “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion on October 13 with a series of photos from the taping, but it was her castmate’s comment on the post that a lot of fans noticed.

Dennis’ post was six photos of the reunion, including some shots of her dress and makeup. She also shared some with her castmates, such as a close-up photo of her and Austen Kroll. The Bravolebrity captioned her post, “#FreeKathryn.” She added that the last photo was cut off but it showed her wearing a pink sweater with the text “Ken you not.”

However, Dennis’ co-star Olivia Flowers dropped what seemed to be a “shady” comment on the post pointing out something that quite a few fans had noticed as well. “I like how the third pic was cut off,” she wrote, in reference to the cast photo with Andy Cohen on the reunion set.

The photo posted by Dennis didn’t include all of her castmates in it as Madison LeCroy was cut in half in by the crop. Newbie Venita Aspen was completely cropped out except for her feet. In the day following Flowers’ comment, her reply picked up over a thousand likes.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Madison LeCroy Replied to Olivia Flowers’ Comment About Her Getting Cropped Out of the Picture

LeCroy, who clashed with Flowers during the season and at the reunion due to both women’s pasts with Kroll, replied to Flowers, “You would” with handclap emoji. As viewers know, season 8 saw Flowers and Kroll explore a possible relationship but faced some roadblocks, including Kroll’s concerns with commitment and his ongoing issues with his ex LeCroy.

Flowers and LeCroy traded barbs at the reunion, including in the first episode when LeCroy accused Flowers of sleeping with Thomas Ravenel in the past. Flowers retorted by asking LeCroy if she “pulled that out” of her “fake a**.”

The two women ended the reunion on relatively good terms, however, as Cohen asked them in the closing segment if they could let “bygones be bygones.” LeCroy said, “I’m good,” and Flowers agreed, “I’m good too.” Although they didn’t end in an argument, their responses were slightly awkward and Cohen concluded, “Don’t believe it.”

Olivia Flowers & Austen Kroll Explored a Relationship in Season 8 But Confirmed at the Reunion That They Are Not Together

At the first part of the reunion, Flowers and Kroll confirmed that they were no longer “in a relationship.” Kroll said they dated for a while after filming ended but in the end, it didn’t work out between the two co-stars.

Kroll explained to Cohen that they had both said they didn’t want to lose each other as friends or get into the situation that he was in with LeCroy. “She was like, ‘That would break my heart’ and it’s true,” he recalled in the reunion. “You can call me a coward for not taking that leap but, like, that s*** terrifies me.”

Flowers didn’t completely agree with Kroll’s take and shared that it was more due to Kroll that the two weren’t together. She said she had been ready to be in a committed relationship with him but that he “couldn’t figure it out.” On the other hand, Kroll said he had actually been ready to go “all-in” to a relationship but Flowers clarified:

I was, like, really patient with him all these months while he was trying to figure out what he wanted and the one time I needed him to be patient with me, he wasn’t. He was like, ‘OK, well I tried and that’s that.’

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’