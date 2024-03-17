Another Couple From ‘The Valley’ Has Split Ahead of Series Premiere

Two couples from the Bravo series “The Valley” are experiencing marital problems—and the show hasn’t even premiered yet.

Weeks after Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright confirmed they have separated after nearly five years of marriage, their new co-stars Jesse and Michelle Lally are in a similar boat, according to Us Weekly.

“The Valley” premieres March 19, 2024, and focuses on a friend group of five couples, many of them married with children: Taylor and Cartwright, The Lallys, Danny and Nia Booko, Jason and Janet Caperna, and Kristen Doute and her boyfriend Luke Broderick. The series follows “a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley,” per a teaser from Bravo.

As far back as December 2020, there were reports that Taylor and his wife were pitching an idea for a show about new parents. “Jax and Brittany are planning to get their own show based on their new phase of life becoming parents,” a source told E! News just after the couple confirmed their joint exit from “Vanderpump Rules.”

But days before “The Valley” premiere, broken marriages could change the future of the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jesse & Michelle Lally’s Marital Issues Are Shown on ‘The Valley’

On March 15, Us reported that Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally have separated after nearly six years of marriage. Like Taylor and Cartwright, the Lallys have a three-year-old child.

While the couple has yet to issue a statement, they did not pose together at “The Valley” premiere party held at Taylor’s bar, Jax’s Studio City, on March 14.

The Lallys’ marital issues are teased in “The Valley” trailer. In one scene, Michelle Lally admits she doesn’t “know” if she wants her relationship to work out. She also screams at Doute for hurting her life and her marriage. Doute claims that Lally’s husband “said on camera that he’s gonna divorce” her.

Michelle Lally told Us Weekly that she didn’t realize how bad things were in her marriage until she watched the show. “Taking a step back and looking at myself, I’m like, ‘Oh wow. It’s obvious we have some marital issues.’” she said at the premiere party. She also noted that “The Valley” was filmed a while ago. That could hint that the decision to separate will be a storyline on the new Bravo reality show.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Say Their Split is Not a Publicity Stunt For ‘The Valley’

Play

In February 2024, Cartwright addressed ger marital issues on an episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she said.

Due to the timing of the announcement, many people accused the longtime couple of a fake split as part of a publicity stunt. Cartwright told Us she would “never” put her son Cruz in a situation like that just for press. She also explained that the only reason she announced the separation is because fans zeroed in on her Instagram photos and noticed that she was no longer living at the valley Village home she shares with Taylor.

The Kentucky native added, “I was not going to come out with this at this moment.”

Cartwright’s estranged husband found support in Jesse Lally. Lally told People he offered advice to his longtime friend Taylor on navigating his separation. “I told him, like, ‘Listen, I’ve been through the miserable part of it. Now we’re in mediation and we’re doing this,” Jesse Lally shared. “Whatever support you need, I’m happy to be there for you.’”

READ NEXT: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Return to TV in ‘The Valley’