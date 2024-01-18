Jax Taylor is The #1 Guy in the Neighborhood in ‘The Valley’ Promo

“The Valley” is coming this spring. In January 2024, Bravo dropped the first promo for the long buzzed-about “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff, which will mark the return of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute back to the network.

In addition, the trio’s real-life friend group will co-star on the series set in the San Fernando Valley.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Valley” will focus on “a friend group of five couples who have left behind their previous hedonistic lifestyles — including bottle service in West Hollywood — and are now concentrating on routines involving baby bottles in Los Angeles’ less-glamorous San Fernando Valley.”

“Vanderpump Valley” comes more than three years after Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute left “Vanderpump Rules.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Starred in ‘The Valley’ Promo

In “The Valley” teaser released by Bravo, Taylor is front and center as he cruises through the neighborhood on a fast ride. He waves at several couples out in their front yards amid imagery of baby bottles, kiddie party balloons, trash cans, and leaf blowers.

But Taylor’s wife Brittany Cartwright stops him in his tracks. “Jax! Stop messing around and mow the dang yard!” she demands, all while wearing a sequined gown.

The camera shot pulls back to reveal a henpecked Taylor is actually driving around on his 2-year-old son Cruz’s mini motorized car.

“Bravo presents an all-new series about taking a shot at adulting,” a narrator says.

“Hey neighbor, did you miss me? The valley is coming this spring. 😈 #thevalley @bravotv,” Taylor captioned the teaser on Instagram.

Fans had a big reaction—and questions.

“Adulting? They’re 40,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

“Immediate no. You can’t “take a shot at adulting” when you’re 45 (Jax). Like you ARE an adult,” another agreed.

“The show that no one asked for. The fights will be about stanley cups, weight loss regimens and neighborhood gossip,” added another.

Others wondered why Bravo didn’t just bring back “Family Karma.” The Miami-based series about several South Asian families was put on pause in early 2023, per The Wrap, although it has not been officially canceled. “Who asked for this? WE WANTED FAMILY KARMA BACK,” one commenter wrote of “The Valley.”

But another dubbed “The Valley” teaser as Bravo’s “best promo in years.” “Desperate Housewives vibes! Iconic!” wrote one fan.

“Y’all know you’re gonna love it,” Taylor replied.

Fans May Recognize Some of the Other Cast Members

In November 2021, Taylor told “Access” that he would be “open” to returning to TV for a reality show about parenting or the life that he lives “right now.” Two years later, his wish has come true.

Fans who follow the former bar stars on social media will recognize some of their co-stars in the new series. According to Deadline, former Miss USA Nia Sanchez and her husband former “iCarly” star Daniel Booko, who share the young kids together, will appear on the Bravo spinoff. In addition, new parents Janet and Jason Caperna, who are also close friends of the OGs, will co-star.

And married luxury real estate brokers Michelle and Jesse Lally are also stars on the new show. Jesse Lally is Taylor’s friend from his modeling days in New York City more than two decades ago.

Other co-stars will include Doute’s boyfriend Luke Broderick, pal Jasmine Goode, who is a former SUR employee and contestant on “The Bachelor” franchise, and Zack Wickham, who is Cartwright’s college bestie. Wickham is described as “the only single member in the group.”

Executive producer Alex Baskin said the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which debuts on January 30, will serve as a segue to “The Valley.”

“We have a crossover with Jax and Tom Sandoval — there’s a moment between them,” Baskin told Deadline. “This is in the eight-episode of ‘Vanderpump’ [which leads into] the premiere episode of ‘The Valley’ and it’s a lot of fun. “It’s Jax getting in a few words with Tom — he’s been waiting for this moment. And then he heads over the hill and we’re in a new series. So that’s fun.”

