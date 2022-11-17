MJ Javid Reveals Her Biggest Regret Involves Her ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Co-Star

“Shahs of Sunset” star Mercedes “MJ” Javid opened up about her relationship with her former co-star Reza Farahan during an October 2022 episode of Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga On Display.” According to E! News, Farahan “obtained a restraining order against MJ’s husband, Tommy Feight, in 2019” following his decision to vandalize the real estate broker’s patio.

While recording the podcast episode, Javid shared she decided to introduce her son, Shams Feight, 3, to Farahan in April 2022. She explained the meeting occurred during the second birthday party for Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi’s son, Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi. The mother of one noted that Feight was not a guest at the event, due to the restraining order. She clarified that Farahan “had pursued the dropping of the restraining order” but was unable to do so “for several months” because of COVID-19.

She also shared that she was nervous about how her son would react to the 49-year-old.

“I also felt like the nervous feeling of what like Reza is feeling because like how is Shams going to react to him. You know how kids are. And there was like this really cute moment where he was like he walked up to him, Shams walked up to Reza and it was about as natural as like, I don’t know, like water coming up a mountain spring,” shared Javid.

During the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, Gorga asked her guest to reveal her biggest regret. Javid replied that she wishes her husband never had a falling out with Farahan, who she befriended in high school.

“It would be pretty easy to say if I could turn back time, I would love to rewrite history and never let them fall out, Tommy and Reza. I don’t think I have a lot of other ones at all, if anything,” said Javid.

The 50-year-old also explained why she decided to reconcile with Farahan.

“It takes more energy to have that toxicity in your life and then — let it go. You’ve got to let it go and don’t be about the ego and don’t replay it in your head,” explained the “Shahs of Sunset” star.

MJ Javid Spoke About Reza Farahan’s First Interaction With Her Son, Shams, at the 2022 BravoCon

E! News reported Javid spoke about Shams’ first interaction with Farahan during the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14.

“Tommy let Shams meet Reza. And it’s amazing because Reza loves to give Shams lot of sweets and gummy bears… I love it, the bond is something that’s unbreakable,” shared the “Shahs of Sunset” personality during a panel.

She also noted Farahan and her husband have established a friendly rapport with each other.

“The last time that Reza and Tommy saw each other, they actually laughed at a joke together—so the shortest distance between two people is laughter. I was really grateful for that,” said Javid.

MJ Javid Shared What Her Past Self Would Think of Her Current Lifestyle at the 2022 BravoCon

While on a 2022 BravoCon panel alongside “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and Marlo Hampton of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame, Javid spoke about motherhood. She shared that she believed her past self would advise her to relax more as she has been focused on being a parent for the last three years.

“My season 1 MJ would say you need to turn up and stay messy more often because I am a little too uptight and too deep in motherhood like girl toss your bra off, get a little dirty, a little more often. I need to do it more,’ said the mother of one.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Receives Harsh Feedback for Dominatrix Photos