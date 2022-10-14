Kyle Richards Receives Harsh Feedback for Dominatrix Photos

Kyle Richards, 53, generally doesn’t take provocative photos, but she stepped outside of her comfort zone and people can’t stop talking about the new photos for Photobook magazine.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wore a thick silver choker and elaborate hand jewelry designed by Lory Sun in a few snaps from the photoshoot. Photographer Mike Ruiz helped bring Richards out of her shell and the result is getting a ton of attention online.

The reality star admits that she was hesitant to take the pictures, which have her hoisted up on a naked male model. “Don’t @ me. It’s art,” Richards captioned an Instagram post showing off the snap. “@mikeruizone had to do some convincing to get me to do this. Then I got approval from the fam chat,” she wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Got a lot of Different Feedback for Her Look

While Richards may have been unsure about the photos, Ruiz had a vision and he is grateful that Richards allowed him to see it through.

“Thank you for trusting me,” he commented on her post.

Richards’ risque photos received great feedback from friends and fans alike, many of whom commented on her Instagram post letting her know how amazing she looks. However, there were plenty of people who didn’t love the look overall.

“Well Good Morning supermodel!” model Ali Landry commented on Richards’ post, adding a string of fire emoji.

“MAM,” wrote “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Not everyone was as enthusiastic about the pics, however.

“Oh nooo I dont like it. Find it bit tacky, sorry,” one person said.

“Is this a cartoon? Because the amount of air brushing is baffling,” another Instagram user added.

“You can call it art if that makes you feel better,” a third comment read.

Richards Had Several Different Looks for the Shoot

While many people are making a fuss over Richards’ dominatrix photos, the reality star actually posed in a variety of outfits with different accessories for the shoot.

For one of her looks, Richards wore a long-sleeved dress with a super high slit. She wore a pair of open-toe stilettos, some dramatic earrings, and had her hair in a high ponytail.

Hair stylist Niko Weddle also shared a photo of Richards from the shoot in which Richards was in black a halter dress with a black choker along with her mile-high ponytail. Richards left a red heart emoji in the comments section of Weddle’s post.

Ruiz shared some other pictures of Richards, including a few snaps of her wearing a cut-out white knit number that was accentuated by her golden bronzed skin and bold makeup.

“Thanks for trusting me Kyle since I know that this shoot was was way out of your comfort zone,” he captioned a post on his Instagram feed. Fans used words like “iconic” to describe the photographs that Ruiz shared.

Richards’ RHOBH co-stars seemed to really like the pictures, and many left comments on Richards’ Instagram.

“Gorgeous!” Dorit Kemsley wrote. While Diana Jenkins left three heart eyes emoji and Garcelle Beauvais dropped several fire emoji.

