Below Deck Cast Member Is Dating Charter Guest

The new Norway-based spinoff of “Below Deck” has just started airing and naturally, some fans have scoured the internet to find out as much as possible about the cast of “Below Deck Adventure.”

While stewardess Oriana Schneps shared that she’s single and the preview seems to hint at a boatmance with bosun Lewis Lupton, Schneps actually appears to now be dating one of the show’s charter guests, one who has already made an appearance in the first two episodes.

The first charter of the season was a group of friends celebrating the primary couple’s 40th birthday. One of the guests, restauranteur John Dampeer, appears to be in a relationship with Schneps and according to social media, the two linked up very soon after filming ended.

The Show Was Filmed in Late Summer 2021 & Photos From Some of the Cast’s Instagram Shows That Oriana Schneps & John Dampeer Vacationed Together in Croatia Soon After Filming Wrapped

The show was filmed between July and September 2021, according to Show Star News, and Schneps’ Instagram shows that she was traveling in Croatia with Dampeer as early as September 22, 2021.

On October 5, 2021, she shared a video of highlights of her trip in Croatia that showed her partying along the coast with some of her “Below Deck Adventure” co-stars as well as Dampeer. “I recently met some absolutely extraordinary people,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful for the time I’ve had with each of them, and I can’t wait to see where life takes us.”

While it seems as though Schneps is based out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Dampeer lives in San Francisco, the stewardess wrote that she was visiting him on July 16, 2022. A few days later, she captioned a photo of him on Instagram, “Hate the shirt. Love the man.” She later shared that the pair had traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, over the summer.

In one Instagram comment on a post from October 26, Schneps told Dampeer, “at least you know what you’re getting yourself into” with a smiling face with hearts emoji.

John Dampeer Is a San Francisco-Based Restauranteur While Oriana Schneps Is From Massachusetts & Joined the Yachting Industry Straight Out of College

Dampeer is the owner of Fool’s Errand, which opened in mid-2018, and is a popular wine and beer bar on Divisadero Street in San Francisco.

Schneps is a native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has been in the yachting industry since finishing college. According to her biography on Bravo, the stewardess’ love for the water and boating began when she worked at an aquarium in Boston in high school. As part of the program, the then-15-year-old was selected for scuba diving lessons and received her Open Water dive certification.

“She participated in a scuba diving research expedition in the Bahamas while in college and never looked back as she set sail for a career in yachting,” her bio states. This season of “Below Deck Adventure,” Schneps will be working in the interior alongside chief stew Faye Clarke and stewardess Kasie Faddah.

New episodes of “Below Deck Adventure” air on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

