Paige DeSorbo & Amanda Batula Called Out by Fans Over ‘Summer House’ Actions

Many “Summer House” fans were unhappy with some of the cast members, especially Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula, during the 11th episode of season 7, which aired on April 24.

The episode saw Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a big argument over the growing rift with Danielle Olivera. The argument between the couple was a rare moment for them at the summer house and the raised voices got the rest of the cast listening in to the fight from other bedrooms, but some fans pointed out that they appeared happy to hear the couple argue.

“The vultures circling and eating it all up,” someone commented on Reddit. “The fact that Paige and Amanda are giddy during this fight when they’re both with aggressive man-children is so hypocritical,” someone wrote. Another commenter pointed out that there were many screaming matches between Batula and her now-husband Kyle Cooke over the past several seasons and none of the cast mates were excited about them.

“Not a single time has Lindsay cheered and been joyful because other couples are fighting,” someone pointed out in another Reddit thread. “The sheer joy at seeing them fight is sickening.” Another pointed out that it was “gross” behavior. Someone said it would be normal to be curious about fighting and want to listen in but the excitement over it was “so nasty.”

Other commenters said that couples can easily have arguments and still be compatible, while others said it was strange that DeSorbo and Batula in particular seemed to be fixated on Hubbard and Radke’s happiness.

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Argued Over the Status of Their Friendship With Danielle Olivera

The episode saw Radke sit down for a conversation with Olivera while many other cast members were out for the night. The two hashed out Olivera’s concerns and she reassured Radke that she didn’t have a problem with their relationship but was feeling disconnected from Hubbard. They ended the conversation on a good note, but things went south when Hubbard returned from the night out.

Radke filled his girlfriend in on his conversation and she took issue with the fact that Radke and Olivera had resolved things as she felt that everything was then put on her to have another conversation with Olivera. She said she wished Radke had stood up for her and questioned Olivera for talking about their relationship behind Hubbard’s back.

The conversation wasn’t very productive as Hubbard had been drinking and the two ended up going to bed on a sour note. However, the argument didn’t derail Radke’s plan to propose to Hubbard as the episode ended on the “Summer House” OG going to pick up the engagement ring for his proposal.

Lindsay Hubbard Previously Said She Thinks Some of Her Co-Stars Just Want to Be Against Her No Matter What

Hubbard addressed her castmates’ behavior toward her when earlier episodes of season 7 were airing. Someone wrote on Twitter that they didn’t understand what Hubbard had done to get her co-stars so riled up and said they were “exhausted” at seeing the same divide in the house all the time. Hubbard replied by saying, “I breathe…”

There’s always been a divide in the house with Hubbard on one side and most of the other cast members on the other side but it’s become more apparent in season 7 as Olivera and Hubbard have been falling out.

When Hubbard appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on April 17, she said she wasn’t surprised that DeSorbo and Ciara Miller were “egging Danielle on” to confront Hubbard about their friendship. She said the women were always looking for a reason to “grasp on to anything that is against Lindsay.”

During the Aftershow, she said holding onto grudges doesn’t work well for reality TV and some of her cast members should take notes and have “fresh” and “new” stories in future seasons.

