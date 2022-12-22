Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover’s Co-Stars Spill on Their Relationship Now

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover had a rocky start to their vacation together on “Winter House” season 2 but their co-stars have since shared that the Bravo couple is doing really good now.

There were a lot of question marks around DeSorbo, 30, and Conover, 33, during the latest season as the New York native made it clear she didn’t know if the two could live together for so long after getting used to the long-distance aspect of their relationship. She also expressed concerns over Conover’s arguments with several of their co-stars, especially at the beginning of the trip.

DeSorbo’s good friend Ciara Miller acknowledged that Conover was “definitely on one the first couple weeks” in an interview with Us Weekly, but said the two are now “so good.” She said the “Southern Charm” star was “annoying the s*** out of all of us, but he just needed like time to adjust.” As a couple, DeSorbo and Conover have also adjusted, especially as they know each other a lot better now than when they filmed “Winter House,” she explained.

Amanda Batula Agreed That the Couple Is Doing Really Well & Said Craig Conover Wasn’t Like Her Own ‘Chaotic’ Partner

Another of DeSorbo’s co-stars Amanda Batula agreed with Miller about Conover’s behavior in “Winter House” season 2. She said while he started the season poorly, he turned it around without having to wait until the season played out on Bravo months later. “In the moment, right before he even watched himself back, he was able to check himself,” Batula told Us Weekly.

She described that as “huge” and said it’s normal to have “bumps in [the] road” but assured fans that Conover isn’t following in the footsteps of her own partner, Kyle Cooke, who she described as a “chaotic boyfriend.”

Since the show was filmed, Batula said her co-stars have grown “closer and stronger” in their relationship. However, with DeSorbo living in New York City and Conover being based down in Charleston, there are still important questions about when the two will move to the same city.

Amanda Batula Said She Could See Paige DeSorbo Moving to Charleston

Batula and Miller both told Us Weekly jokingly that they didn’t want to see their friend moving to Charleston for Conover, with Batula saying that she could see DeSorbo moving to Charleston.

She said DeSorbo would be great in South Carolina and host fantastic dinner parties and holiday events. “I think that’s what Paige wants and she’ll get that down south,” Batula spilled.

The “Summer House” star added that while DeSorbo would fit in well down south, Conover “would get lost” in the Big Apple. Miller, on the other hand, said she’d love to see Conover in New York City, telling the publication that, “He needs the tough love of a big city where he is not a big fish in a small pond,” describing living there as “humbling.”

