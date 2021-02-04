Paige DeSorbo’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

During the past few seasons of Bravo’s Summer House, Paige DeSorbo has quickly become a fan favorite as she has shown off her luxurious lifestyle living in both New York City and The Hamptons. So, just how much is this Bravo star worth?

According to The Cinemaholic, DeSorbo’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. So, how does this Summer House star make her money? Here’s what you need to know about Paige DeSorbo’s net worth:

1. Paige DeSorbo Has a Podcast

Recently, DeSorbo and her Summer House costar, Hannah Berner, started a podcast called The Giggly Squad. The two come out with a podcast about once a week, and talk about everything from dating to Bravo to mental health.

Even though this isn’t DeSorbo’s main gig, hosting a podcast can bring in a fair amount of money if you have the right sponsorships. According to Forbes, advertisers spent an estimated $700 million on podcasts in 2019.

2. Paige DeSorbo Earns Money by Appearing on ‘Summer House’

Of course, DeSorbo also earns money by appearing on Summer House. Although it’s unclear what her exact salary is, some of DeSorbo’s Bravo counterparts who star on Southern Charm made around $480,000 for their most recent season, according to The Sun.

There is also another perk to being on a show like Summer House–in 2017, former star Stephen McGee revealed that the cast doesn’t actually pay all of the rent for their Hamptons home. “We do not pay rent on the house,” McGee revealed during an appearance on the Reality Life podcast, as noted by Reality Tea. “We do have financial risks in the show. We do not have everything paid for. I do not do a share that would have cost me $20,000 every summer.”

McGee continued, “With the show and all the obligations that come producing a show, we needed to have a bigger house. Even though the house is big and you see all of our rooms, there’s rooms that were used for storage, production, and cameras. We weren’t paying extra for those spaces to give them room to produce the show.”

3. Paige DeSorbo Is a Blogger

When DeSorbo isn’t filming Summer House, she runs a blog called Paige DeSorbo, where she shows off her trendy outfits and shares beauty tips. Sometimes, DeSorbo also takes these outfits to Instagram to show details of what she is wearing. Most recently, DeSorbo shared a list of Black-owned fashion brands and businesses that she was a fan of with her readers.

On her Instagram page, DeSorbo also hosts a series called “Front Paige News,” where she breaks down pop culture news for her followers.

4. Paige DeSorbo Has Worked as a Journalist Before

While in college, DeSorbo majored in broadcast journalism and has a lot of experience in the field. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently a fashion writer at Betches Media, and has worked as the Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Unscripted Television at ABC. According to Indeed, an average salary for a journalist is about $35,506.

During a June 2019 interview with Authority Magazine, DeSorbo explained that when she was little, she used to model and always loved performing, which is what led her to pursue broadcast journalist. “In college I decided to major in broadcast journalism because I still loved the camera,” DeSorbo explained to Authority Magazine. “I decided that entertainment new was what I really loved. After graduation I moved to NYC to work for ABC News. At the same time as my full time position at ABC I started to freelance write fashion articles for Betches Media Company.”

5. Paige DeSorbo Is Sponsored by Different Brands on Her Social Media Platforms

On her social media platforms, such as Instagram, for example, DeSorbo often collaborates with various brands and promotes various products. According to W Magazine, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian can make around $1 million per sponsored Instagram post.

Most recently, DeSorbo partnered with Nike Women to show off their apparel. DeSorbo has also partnered with other brands on her Instagram page such as Good American and Rent the Runway in the past.

