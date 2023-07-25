Child Dies at Home of Bravo Star

A child has died after drowning in a pool at a Bravo star’s home in Georgia.

According to Cobb County’s WSBTV news station, the incident happened on July 7, 2023, at the home of “Married to Medicine: Atlanta” star, Quadriyyah “Quad” Webb.

According to the police report, there were two unnamed men at the home, who were in the pool in the evening from about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The men say they got out of the pool and went inside the house, and, when they came back out, they saw what they thought was a “doll” floating in the water. Once they realized it was a child, they sprung into action and pulled the body from the pool.

The child was rushed to Scottish Rite Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified as the 3-year-old daughter of Tamica Webb, Aryanna Rice.

Aryanna Rice Was the Great Niece of Quad Webb, Who Was Helping Raise Her

Sources close to the family told TMZ that Aryanna “Ari” Rice is actually Webb’s great niece.

“Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week. This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued,” a rep for Webb told the outlet.

“In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media. We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family,” the statement continued.

Webb has previously spoken out about Ari, making it clear that she didn’t adopt her, but that she had a large role in raising the child.

“I am filling in the gaps, as there have been several rumors. I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter. My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother,” Webb said in a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2020.

Webb previously revealed that she and her mother had custody of the child. In the police report the child’s place of residence was listed as Quad’s residence, according to WSBTV.

Fans Have Commented on a Photo of Ari on Quad Webb’s Instagram Feed

On April 8, 2023, Webb shared a post along with a few photos of a baby named “Ari.”

“Wow, I can’t believe my baby is 3 years old today! I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you; Ari you’re so special to me and I’m grateful to be apart of your life! I got you forever!!! Happy birthday chocolate drop,” Webb captioned the post.

A few fans have commented on the post, leaving their condolences after the news that a child named Ari died at Webb’s home.

“I’m so sorry quad,” one person wrote.

“Jesus I’m praying for your strength Quad …. Give her the strength she needs physically mentally and emotionally Father God. Lord have mercy,” someone else added.

“I hope this wasn’t the baby the drowned at her home. This just breaks my heart. I@ praying for @absolutelyquad and her family. We all know you love the kids and really loved baby Ari,” a third comment read.

