Below Deck’s Chef Rachel Hargrove Shows Off New Look

Chef Rachel Hargrove from “Below Deck” debuted a new look on her Instagram Stories as she showed off her latest haircut. The fan-favorite revealed that she still has her signature long red locks but she now has bangs as well, according to Instagram photos posted by her hairstylist.

“Bombshell collab on our gorgeous client !!! @thetiny.colorist brought the FIRE🔥 with the color and I gave her a BANGIN cut ✂️” her hairstylist Amanda wrote. “It was a pleasure meeting you @chefrachelhargrove I know you’re rocking the new do !! 😎”

Hargrove replied in the comments, “So many compliments already! I love it!” The photo was shared on Facebook, where many fans said they loved the chef’s new ‘do. “She looks totally different. I did not recognize her!” someone wrote. “Wow! Chef Rachel you’re beautiful,” someone else said. “OMG I LOVE THIS LOOK,” another wrote.

Chef Rachel Hargrove Said She Was Done With Bravo & ‘Below Deck’ Earlier in 2022

Hargrove has been on “Below Deck” for three seasons now and her outspoken ways quickly endeared her to fans. However, she made it clear in 2022 that she was done with Bravo.

In July 2022, she tweeted, “F*** Below Deck.” She said she didn’t want to be associated with the franchise anymore and would no longer be attending BravoCon 2022. “I don’t sit down; I stаnd up,” she wrote at the time according to the Daily Mail. “I’m sick of the BS; I won’t аttend @BrаvoCon2022.”

At the time, she also called out “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll, and said she’d had a bad interaction with him at the NBC Upfronts and at a party in Florida. She called him “the most “narcissistic twat on Bravo” and published some of their DMs.

Rachel Hargrove Has Shared Some of Her Insights About the Show & Recently Said She’s Still Working in Yachting & Loves It

Hargrove has been open about her experiences on the show on many occasions and frequently interacts with “Below Deck” fans on Reddit. The chef is still working in the yachting industry and said she loves her job.

In one comment from February 2023, Hargrove wrote, “My real boat is way more fun! We all get along and have Game of Thornes watching parties and enjoy each other’s company. We respect each other’s work ethic and are a complete team. Real yachting is way better! [Opposed] to IG influencers with an STCW,” she wrote, hinting that many of the stars on the show often go on to build their social media following.

At the time, she wrote that she would be sharing her experiences and thoughts about the hit Bravo show’s 10th season once it was done airing. “But TBH… I kinda don’t care anymore,” she wrote. “I really love my industry, and I want to keep doing it.” She said one issue was that she began to see beyond the “smoke and mirrors.”

In another comment, she revealed that she was asked about her availability for a season 10 reunion, which ended up not happening. “Not available and I give zero f***s,” she replied to producers, according to her screenshot.

