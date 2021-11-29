Randall Emmett’s Alleged Cheating Outed in Text Messages Posted Online

Rumors that Randall Emmett had cheated — or had been cheating — on Lala Kent surfaced back in mid-October 2021. At the time, alleged photos of Randall out with a few women in Nashville, Tennessee, surfaced.

Although the “Vanderpump Rules” star has not spoken out about the rumors, it has been confirmed that she and Emmett have split. Kent has moved out of the Bel Air home that the two shared together with their daughter Ocean, according to Us Weekly.

“I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life. There will be a time I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It’s been a lot. I’m going through a lot, and I just at this point in time want to protect my child. She’s my number one priority,” Kent said on her November 3, 2021, podcast.

On November 28, 2021, the GirlGangz7733 Instagram account shared text messages and other information about Emmett, that paints a very different picture than him simply out with a couple of brunettes in Nashville. According to the person who runs the account, Emmett had a burner Instagram account under the name “@palmbeachforbes.” He also had a burner phone number that he allegedly used to text other women.

The account maintains that the screenshots of text messages shared were “confirmed” to be from a number that belongs to Emmett.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Texts Are Sexual in Nature & There Is Mention of Drugs

The screenshots include several messages that read “text me til I ***,” “do you party hard,” and “U like blow.” There were also plenty of mentions of “daddy,” whether it be the person asking to be called “daddy” or asking if the woman wanted a “daddy.”

According to GirlGangz7733, Emmett would text girls from a fake number (also known as a burner) until he could “trust” them. From there, he would text from his actual mobile number.

In one text change, the messages read, “[Can] u travel” and “Can i dominate u.” In another it read, “ill send you 300 now. I want hot pic.”

“Okay the rest of the screenshots are wild. He mentions coke and ‘partying hard’ in every single one,” one Redditor pointed out after reading the screenshots.

“This traumatized me,” added another.

The Instagram account shared several screenshots in which the person sent streams of text messages. According to GirlGangz7733, this is “how Emmett texts.” Not only did GirlGangz7733 tag Emmett in the stories about his alleged cheating and the receipts that supposedly prove it, but the person who runs the account also asked that he “stop harassing the women who exposed [his] cheating.”

Kent Shared a Cryptic Post on Sunday Night

Although Kent has not released any kind of statement — nor has she even spoken out about the cheating rumors — she did take to her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening to share a cryptic message.

“What’s done in the dark, always come to the light,” the message read. She typed it over a photo of a fire. It’s unknown if this was in response to the GirlGangz7733 posts or just a coincidence. It’s also not the first time that Kent shared such a message.

GirlGangz7733 also shared a blind from someone whose friend supposedly had first-hand experience with Emmett. “My friend was in Palm Springs and met Lala Kent’s baby daddy, Randall Emmett. He was weirdly obsessing over my friend, and asking her to tell him how good looking he was and how into him she was. Like, asking her to tell him over and over constantly, and then would text her while they sat at the table with a group of people, and said she didn’t look at him enough, and got mad at her for it. They literally knew each other for hours at this point,” the anonymous source said.

The timing of this? When Kent was pregnant with Ocean.

Emmett has not issued any kind of response to these screenshots or the accusations, but he has made his Instagram account private.

