Fans Slam Randall Emmett After Posting Picture of Machine Gun Kelly

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent and her ex-fiance producer Randall Emmett called it quits in November 2021. The 50-year-old directed and produced the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” starring Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, and Megan Fox, per IMDb. The couple was introduced during the production of the film, which premiered in June 2021.

On February 10, 2022, Emmett uploaded a picture that showed Baker performing at a concert. The father of three expressed gratitude toward the musician in the caption of the post.

“Thank you [Machine Gun Kelly] for the tickets and friendship your [sic] a true artist,” wrote Emmett.

On February 11, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Emmett’s Instagram Story with the caption, “Randall could not be more thirsty!!” on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

Many Reddit users commented on the quality of the photo.

“Obviously not that good of friends this photo looks so zoomed in, was he in the nosebleeds?” asked a Reddit user.

“The whole photo is 20 pixels. I’d even suggest he took the photo from another building outside the venue,” added another.

“He is so far away from the stage that he has to zoom to the fullest extent of his camera, and then further crop the photo These are f*** you tickets if I’ve ever seen them,” commented a different person.

“Wtf is MGK wearing (Also Randall is a shameless loser sitting in the nosebleeds),” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

One commenter also asserted that Emmett’s “entire Instagram is so cringe” and referenced that he posted a picture that featured Mark Wahlberg on February 4, 2022.

“Example: recently posted a photo of himself with Mark Wahlberg, and did the thing (wtf is it called?) when you do @ their name. Nobody ever comments/likes back. I don’t know how Lala lived through all this. I would have been mortified and crawled away. Of course her acting was so good that Al Pacino said if she wasn’t in the trailer, he would give up the craft. She wasn’t, and he didn’t follow through,” read the comment.

“He’s such an embarrassment,” shared a different commenter.

“He’s sooo desperate,” added another Reddit user.

Randall Emmett Celebrated Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Engagement on Instagram

People magazine reported that Emmett took to Instagram to congratulate Fox and Baker following their January 2022 engagement. The picture, uploaded on January 12, 2022, showed the producer standing beside the couple.

“Where it all began, Congrats to @meganfox @machinegunkelly so happy for you both. True love and True friends,” read the caption of the post.

Lala Kent Said Machine Gun Kelly Apologized to Randall Emmett After Writing a Tweet in 2021

According to People, Baker appeared not to be overly fond of “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” as evidenced by a tweet.

“if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s 🚮,” read the July 23, 2021 tweet.

BravoTV.com reported that Kent discussed Baker’s tweet during an October 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“I thought the tweet was extremely mean. You know, save the mean stuff like that for us reality TV stars. ‘Stars.’ But he did send Randall a text that said that he apologizes and the movie was great. So he redeemed himself,” shared the 31-year-old.

