VPR Star Told Raquel Leviss That Katie Maloney Gave Her ‘Blessing’ to Pursue Tom Schwartz

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney and her ex-husband Tom Schwartz finalized their divorce in October 2022. Following his breakup with Maloney, Schwartz embarked on a flirtatious friendship with Raquel Leviss. In the teaser for “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 3, Scheana Shay can be seen sharing her approval of Leviss and Schwartz having a romance. Maloney also is shown getting upset with Shay, telling Lala Kent that the “Good As Gold” singer is “a s**** person.”

During a February 2023 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Shay commented on Maloney’s reaction to her. She shared she was under the impression that the 37-year-old did not mind the idea of Schwartz and Leviss dating. She claimed that after rumors emerged that Schwartz and Leviss kissed during the 2022 Coachella music festival, Maloney told her she thought they were well-suited.

“Katie said ‘I think they would make a good couple or they might be a good match’ or something along those lines, so I took that and ran with it and I told Raquel, ‘Katie kind of gives you her blessing if you want to pursue that,'” said Shay. “And you’ll see the rest play out… It started out as a conversation, which was Katie joking? Was Katie serious? You’ll see literally all of that play out but yes, I did push that because I thought that was what I was supposed to do.”

While speaking to Page Six, Shay also noted that Maloney was upset that Schwartz chose to kiss their “Vanderpump Rules” castmate. In “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 1, Maloney explained that she and her ex-husband agreed to only date outside their friend group. Shay shared she thinks Maloney implemented the rule because she “just want[ed] to have some control over Schwartz.”

Raquel Leviss Spoke About Her Friendship With Tom Schwartz

During a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Leviss spoke about her friendship with Schwartz. She noted that they “did make out a few times,” but insisted they are just friends. She also asserted that their relationship did not go beyond kissing.

In the interview, the model noted that she is “not in the best place” with Maloney. She shared she had a tense encounter with her in early February 2023.

“I figured I would be the bigger person and at least, like break the ice and go over there and say ‘hi,’ and it was like a death glare like straight through my soul,” said Leviss.

Katie Maloney Shared She Was ‘Speechless’ When She Discovered Raquel Leviss & Tom Schwartz Kissed

While speaking to E! News in February 2023, Maloney disclosed that she was “speechless” when she found out that Leviss and Schwartz kissed. She then shared she soon “was filled with hatred.” She clarified that she has forgiven Schwartz.

During the E! News interview, Maloney also shared she did not believe Schwartz opening Schwartz & Sandy’s was the cause of their breakup. She explained that she had been “kind of working on [herself]” and realized she was unhappy in her relationship.

“I was kind of looking at my life through a different lens and realizing that there were a lot of issues that I had been ignoring,” explained the Bravo star.