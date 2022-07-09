‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says They Are ‘Nervous’ to Film With Ex

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy, who were engaged, split up in December 2021. Kennedy is currently dating Ally Lewber.

According to E! News, Leviss shared her thoughts about having to spend time with the professional DJ while shooting “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 on a July 2022 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.”

“I guess most nervous — I guess, about just interacting with James again because it’s going to be a different dynamic this time and we haven’t hung out since the breakup, so it’s definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I’m used to,” stated Leviss. “But also I’ve gotten really close to you and Ariana [Madix], Brock [Davies], and [Tom] Sandoval and even [Tom] Schwartz, so it’s gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film.”

She also hinted that “Vanderpump Rules” fans may see her dating during season 10.

“I guess dating — which is going to be awkward on camera,” stated the model.

The 27-year-old went on to say that she is “just trying to embrace [herself].”

“I feel like I’ve kind of either paint a picture of what I want someone to be and then try to help them become that instead of just being objective and seeing things for what they are and also be objective with myself and expectations that I have so, just a different approach than I’ve had when it comes to filming,” explained Leviss.

While recording the podcast episode, Shay shared that she has enjoyed seeing her co-star evolve since breaking up with Kennedy.

“I’m just so excited to watch you blossom because you’ve grown so much, I mean since I’ve known you and even more so in the last seven months since the breakup. You are just a different person in the best way possible and I’m just so excited for everyone to get to see more of this Raquel because like you are thriving. It’s so fun,” said the mother of one.

Ariana Madix Spoke About James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend

While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2022, “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix briefly discussed Kennedy’s new girlfriend. She shared that she interacted with Lewber at the 2022 MTV Awards.

“His new girlfriend is lovely, she’s very sweet and I have enjoyed our conversations,” shared the 37-year-old.

She also suggested that some of the show’s cast members have not spent much time together since season 9 finished filming.

“It’s just going to be very interesting just to see where everybody is. We haven’t really all been in one room together in a while. You know, there have been combinations here and there. You know, someone has a birthday or something like that. But it’s definitely going to be a change. I’m kind of – you know, I might have popcorn,” said Madix with a laugh.

James Kennedy Often Shares Pictures of Ally Lewber on Instagram

Kennedy often shares pictures of Lewber with his Instagram followers. For instance, on July 4, Kennedy shared an Instagram post that showed him posing with Lewber in Las Vegas. The “Vanderpump Rules” star sported a powder blue suit and a black t-shirt. Meanwhile, his girlfriend wore a hot pink mini dress.

“What a weekend! // @vanderpumpvegas @caesarspalace had such a blast DJing in The Garden on Saturday night! Thanks everyone that came by and danced! Can’t wait to be back very soon #likeacaesar #residency,” read the caption of the post.

