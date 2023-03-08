Raquel Leviss Says Lala Kent Made Her Think Married Vanderpump Employee Was Single

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Ariana Madix and her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, have ended their relationship. On March 3, TMZ reported that the couple broke up because Madix discovered he had “allegedly cheated with costar Raquel Leviss.” A few days before the news of Sandoval’s cheating scandal began circulating, Leviss appeared on Page Six’s “Virtual Reality-Tea” podcast, alongside Scheana Shay. In the interview, Leviss acknowledged she kissed “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest child, Oliver Saunders, during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 5. According to Us Weekly, Oliver was married to his estranged wife, Samantha Saunders, at the time of the encounter. In a September 2022 Instagram Story, Samantha, the mother of Oliver’s child, Oliver Jr., asserted that the 32-year-old was “cheating publicly with Raquel on camera only for fame.” The former couple is now in the process of divorcing.

In the “Virtual Reali-Tea” interview, Leviss asserted that she thought Oliver was not in a relationship before they shared a kiss. She explained that her castmate Lala Kent’s attraction to the Vanderpump à Paris employee caused her think he had separated from Samantha.

“Lala mentioned meeting him at the Vanderpump Paris opening and she was saying like she was kind of into him and like, that made me think that, like, he was single,” said the 28-year-old.

Leviss also claimed that Oliver “said point blank ‘I’m separated from my wife and I have a child.’”

Scheana Shay Revealed That Lala Kent Was Suspicious of Oliver Saunders

During the “Virtual Reali-Tea” interview, Leviss shared that Kent “gave [her] the green light” to pursue Oliver. Shay clarified, however, that the “4 U” singer was suspicious of the 32-year-old’s situation with his then-wife. The “Jonas” actress referenced that Kent has claimed she was unaware that her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, was married to his ex-wife Ambyr Childers when they began dating in 2015.

“For her, as someone who has been in this position before, that was an immediate red flag for her. She was like ‘alright girl you can have him,’” said Shay.

The “Good As Gold” singer also asserted that Leviss should not be blamed for her encounter with Oliver.

“She got put in such a bad position and that was not her fault at all, and I’m so over everyone blaming the woman because she didn’t do anything wrong intentionally, she didn’t know,” asserted Shay.

A Source Claims Scheana Shay Had a Heated Encounter With Raquel Leviss

While Shay came to Leviss’ defense for kissing Oliver, Page Six reported that she was unhappy with her“Vanderpump Rules” co-star after she found out about her involvement with Sandoval. According to the publication, a source claimed that the pair “went out to drinks with friends” after being interviewed by Andy Cohen for the March 1 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” The insider stated that Leviss was on the phone with Madix during the night out.

“At one point in the night, Scheana lost Raquel and then found her outside of the bar on the phone with Ariana, who Scheana could hear was bawling,” said the source.

The source also claimed that Leviss disclosed that she was romantically involved with Sandoval, which led to “a heated confrontation.”

Raquel Leviss Claimed She Was ‘Physically Assaulted’

TMZ reported that Leviss “filed for a restraining order against Scheana” on March 7, 2023. The publication reported that information has not been released as to what caused Leviss to attempt to get “court-ordered protection from” her castmate.

On March 8, Leviss took to Instagram to address the situation with Sandoval. In the post, she asserted that she “deeply regret hurting Ariana” and revealed that she is “speaking to a counselor.” The 28-year-old also claimed that she was “physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had privacy violated” since Madix and Sandoval’s breakup became public knowledge.

Scheana Shay Has Been Supportive of Ariana Madix on Social Media

Shay showed her support for Madix on social media. For instance, on March 5, the reality television personality took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing with her close friend.

“Always got your back! 👊🏼 #TeamAriana,” read the caption of the post.

Shay made similar comments in a March 5 tweet, writing, “Every morning when I wake up, I realize it wasn’t just a nightmare. It’s real. #TeamAriana.”