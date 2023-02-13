Patricia Altschul Reacts to Rihanna’s Poignant Super Bowl Tribute to Late Friend

“Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul was a fan of Rihanna’s Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII – and it was for a personal reason.

Midway through the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, 2023, the “Umbrella” singer descended from the heavens on a platform and belted out a series of her biggest hits. But it was Rihanna’s wardrobe that caught the eye of the Bravo grand dame.

After Rihanna added a flowing red coat to her wardrobe for the final three minutes of the 15-minute set, Altschul and many others caught it as a tribute to André Leon Talley. The legendary Vogue editor died in January 2022 at age 73, according to The New York Times.

Altschul, 81, shared a clip of Rihanna’s red coat on her Instagram page with the comment, “Rihanna wore André Leon Talley’s red coat as a tribute to him. I think her ascent into the heavens was emblematic as well. He was well-loved and will be missed by so many of us. ”

Patricia Altschul Also Commented on André Leon Talley’s Official Instagram Page

On Feb. 12, Talley’s Instagram page featured a photo of the late stylist and editor wearing a red coat that was similar to the one Rihanna wore. The caption was a direct reference to Rihanna’s Super Bowl tribute, with lyrics from her hit song “Umbrella.”

“When the sun shines, we’ll shine together. Told you I’ll be here forever… said I’ll always be your friend, @badgirlriri #superbowl #rihanna,” came the caption.

Altschul commented on the post with, “He will be missed by so many of us who loved him… Rihanna’s tribute made me teary.”

According to Page Six, Talley’s recognizable coat is a red Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat, while Rihanna wore a similar-looking red leather Alaia puffer during her performance.

Patricia Altschul Was Friends With André Leon Talley For More Than 30 Years

It’s not a surprise that Altschul zeroed in on the tribute right away. The “Southern Charm” star was friends with Talley for years.

in 2016, Altschul shared an Instagram photo of a pink couture Balmain gown that she owned that was included in an Oscar de la Renta retrospective at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. The exhibition was curated by Talley, whom she described as “a friend of 20 years.”

According to BravoTV.com, Altschul also attended the Met Gala In New York City with Talley several times over the years. “I went several times with André Leon Talley who, to me, is the most interesting person you could meet anywhere on the face of the Earth,” she told The Daily Dish in 2017. “He is fabulous with a capital F. He is more fun than a barrel of monkeys.”

Altschul detailed one of her date nights with Talley in her book, “The Art of Southern Charm,” revealing that the Vogue editor secured a Karl Lagerfield Chanel gown for her to wear to the gala, but that the skirt to the dress was so “voluminous” that she had a hard time getting into Talley’s towncar when he picked her up.

Following Talley’s death, Altschul shared a photo of the special night on her Instagram page with a touching caption. “His death is the devastating loss of a cherished friend of 30 years,” Altschul wrote. “We went to the most glamorous events together in NY, Paris and London but it was André who spent the week with me after my husband’s funeral just so I wouldn’t be alone. We wore our caftans, ate pizza and watched old movies. R.I.P. With all my love and admiration.”

