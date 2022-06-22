Captain Sandy Yawn Causes Major Damage to Yacht

Season 7 of “Below Deck Mediterranean” is almost here, and Bravo released the preview for the action-packed season this week. Among the hints of what’s about to go down on the Med this season, the trailer showed that Captain Sandy Yawn was in a tricky situation on the superyacht that appeared to cause damage.

The first look at the season shared by Bravo described, “Captain Sandy returns to the Med with a new boat, new location, and an all-new crew. With Malta as their office and playground our yachties navigate complicated romances, unruly guests, and a boat that is rocking like never before.”

The season will premiere on Bravo on July 11.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Preview Showed Crew Members Yelling That Captain Sandy Was About to Hit an Object as Well as the Yacht Tilting Severely

According to the show’s description on Bravo, season 7 is taking place in Malta on a new, 163-foot motor yacht called Home. It adds, “Different than previous charter seasons, Sandy is working with a complex hybrid vessel making it more unpredictable to navigate.”

It seems as though something will be going very wrong this season on the motor yacht as in the second half of the preview, viewers can hear Captain Sandy saying, “All crew, all crew… Hang on,” while alarms are going off. The yacht appears to be tipping sideways as everything starts sliding off tables throughout the yacht, as if they were sailing on “Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s” Parsifal III.

One person asks, “Are we crashing, what’s happening?” A cast member is heard saying, “Oh my god we are so f*****” and there’s a shot of the yacht tilting in the water.

The preview also shows another probable accident as Yawn’s new bosun, Raygan Tyler, is giving Yawn distances from the boat. She says an object is 3 meters and “getting close,” as someone else adds, “That’s not 3 meters. One meter, she’s gonna hit it man.” Tyler then announces on the radio, “We’re gonna hit, we’re gonna hit, kick ahead, kick ahead.” Captain Yawn is heard saying, “I’ve never hit anything in my career ever. F***.”

The Preview for Season 7 Showed That There Will Be a Lot of Drama Among the Crew Members

In addition to the issues Captain Sandy will be facing with the yacht, the preview also showed a lot of drama on the horizon among the mostly new cast. “To ensure smooth sailing this year, Sandy brings on a trio of new department heads,” the season 7 description reads, “but when surprising friction in the galley intensifies between the Chief Stew and Chef, who came onto the boat as colleagues and friends, tension permeates through the entire boat.”

In addition to Captain Sandy, the crew this year will see an interior led by chief stew Natasha Webb. Natalya Scudder, who jokes with Webb in the preview that the two look like twins, and Kyle Viljoen are the other stews. Dave White is the chef this season, while the deck team, led by bosun Tyler, will see the return of Mzi “Zee” Dempers as a deckhand along with newbies Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.

In the preview, Captain Sandy explains, “This is my first time ever in Malta. This season for me, it’s a new place, the new boat, with new department heads.” She then says, “Challenge accepted.” However, it looks as though it won’t all be smooth sailing among the crew as she later tells Tyler, “You gotta manage this deck, okay? I don’t wanna be the bosun.”

It also seems as though there will be more than one boatmance as there are hints of one between stewardess Scudder and deckhand Smith. Viewers can also see a few cast members wondering about a possible relationship between chief stew Webb and chef White, although both denied it in the preview. There may even be a hookup between a cast member and a guest as one cast member says in a soundbite, “I’ve never had flings with guests before.”

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother