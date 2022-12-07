Scheana Shay Reveals Why Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo Did Not Attend Her Wedding

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and her second husband Brock Davies wed at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Mexico on August 23, 2022. The couple shares a daughter named Summer Moon Honey Davies, who was born in April 2021.

While recording a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside Davies, Shay shared she invited “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo and her boyfriend, “Southern Charm” personality Craig Conover, to the ceremony. She also noted that DeSorbo’s former “Summer House” co-star Hannah Berner decided to not attend the wedding.

Shay revealed Berner, who is a comedian, booked “a live show somewhere that same weekend” of the nuptials. She also noted DeSorbo and Conover were busy filming their respective Bravo shows.

“I know Paige was filming ‘Summer House’ and I think Craig was filming ‘Southern Charm,'” explained the reality television personality. “And they wanted to come but they sent really nice gifts and the cutest outfits for Summer that Paige got her. Oh my god, I love it. So it was such a bummer that they weren’t there and Hannah was even more last minute and then this job came up and I was like ‘Of course, I understand.’ But I know, it was a bummer.”

Brock Davies & Scheana Shay Revealed Other Guests Did Not Make It to the Ceremony

While speaking to E! News Daily Pop in September 2022, Davies and Shay shared that other guests were unable to attend their wedding ceremony. Davies revealed one of his groomsmen “unfortunately couldn’t make it” because of travel issues. Shay also noted that another invitee got so inebriated they were removed from the venue.

“One of our guests got to the wedding, we did a five day event and one of our guests the first night got too drunk and the second day got kicked out of the hotel. Like didn’t even make it to the wedding,” shared the mother of one.

During the Daily Pop interview, Shay asserted that her wedding “was perfect.”

“It was a dream come true,” stated the “Good As Gold” singer.

Davies also shared he appreciated that their guests were “there for the right reasons.”

“It was like three days everyone came in and they just turned off and it was just this love. Everyone felt it and it was a great vibe,” said the former professional rugby player.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Walking Down the Aisle

During a September 2022 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay noted that a “rainbow appeared in the sky” as she walked down the aisle to the song “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole. She shared that she believes the rainbow signified that her late grandparents were present at the ceremony. The reality television personality also referenced she suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

“A rainbow just out of nowhere, it didn’t even rain that day and a rainbow appeared and it just felt like a sign from the baby we lost and my grandparents and it was just so special,” said Shay. “And the fact that I was walking down the aisle to the Hawaiian version of the song — Israel I don’t know how to pronounce his last name but you guys know what I’m talking about — the ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ song and there was a f***** rainbow in the sky. Money can’t buy that.”

