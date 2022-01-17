Randall Emmett & Brock Davies Still Wrapped Up in Business, Scheana Shay Says

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay appeared on the January 12, 2022, episode of the Side Piece podcast where she discussed getting pregnant with her daughter, Summer, her relationship with her fiance, Brock Davies, and the surprising breakups of her VPR co-stars.

Throughout the interview, Scheana expressed that there were a few times where the full story wasn’t told on “Vanderpump Rules” because things were edited out, and there just isn’t enough time to get all of the details in, especially when it comes to things about Brock. She specifically mentioned Brock’s previous domestic violence charge, which was brought up by Lala Kent on the current season, but wasn’t fleshed out.

Scheana encouraged viewers to listen to her podcast because she and Brock go in depth on many issues that she feels aren’t properly explained on television. In addition, Scheana opened up a bit about how she felt when she found out that Lala Kent and Randall Emmett ended their engagement. Scheana also revealed the status of her relationship with Randall now — and whether or not Brock is still in touch with him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Revealed That Randall & Brock Are Trying to Figure Out Their Business Relationship

During the interview on the Side Piece podcast, Scheana was asked how she felt when she found out that Randall Emmett had been cheating on Lala Kent. “Were you sh****** your pants when you were like … Lala?” podcast host Melissa Pfeister asked.

“Everything I’ve seen come out… it’s literally shocking. I didn’t think any of that was going on, so, yeah, it was mind-blowing, to say the least,” Scheana responded. She said that she “unfollowed” Randall and has “not spoken to him” in a couple of months.

“Was it hard for Brock?” Melissa asked. Scheana then shared that Randall and Brock have been working together as Randall previously agreed to invest in Brock’s fitness business, so they have a contract.

“Randall was investing in his business, so that’s a whole other situation. So, it’s like, you know, when there’s contracts in place and someone’s investing in your business, like, yeah you can cut off a friendship, but there’s still the business aspect of it. so, I think he’s still figuring that out,” Scheana said.

Brock Previously Shaded Lala During a Podcast Appearance

It’s no secret that Brock and Lala haven’t been each other’s biggest fans, mainly because Lala has been so critical of Brock over the past few months. And while viewers may have thought the two buried the hatchet and moved on, Brock actually threw shade at Lala during an interview on the December 28, 2021, episode of the Tap In podcast.

“There’s a spin on the storylines that come out, and it’s like we said before like it’s one version or the other, but it’s like, look real quickly, I’m not going to pay for my [engagement] from my business account,” Brock said, adding that editing made it seem like he couldn’t afford things. He then called out Lala for commenting about his money situation.

“I spent so much money on, like, my Homebody brand and a photoshoot and all this sh**, but I can’t afford to take care of my wife, which, fast forward six months to today is that [Lala] can’t afford to take care of her husband… fiancé, too,” Brock said, before adding, “her cookie wasn’t the cookie to eat.”

“It is what it is, you know, she said some stuff and I’m not OK with it,” he continued.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Roasted for Saying No One ‘Warned Her’ About Randall Emmett