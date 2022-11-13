Scheana Shay Poses at Her 20-Year High School Reunion: Then vs. Now Photos

Scheana Shay went back in time. The 37-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star reunited with her high school classmates for their 20th reunion in November 2022, and she shared photos of the meetup as well as flashbacks from the early 2000s.

Scheana graduated from Bishop Amat Memorial High School in 2002. The Catholic high school is located in La Puente, California.

Ahead of the reunion, Scheana, whose last name was Jancan when she was in high school, posted to Twitter to admit that she needed to study up before seeing her former classmates. “I feel like I need to go get my yearbooks out of storage to study names for my 20 year reunion this weekend lol,” she wrote. “Hopefully they make us wear name tags haha.”

Scheana Shay Shared Photos From Her High School Reunion as Well as Some 2002 Throwbacks

Scheana first teased her high school reunion on her Instagram story. In a short clip shared on her page, she was seen wearing an off-shoulder gold minidress as she walked with two friends in what appeared to be a hotel lobby

“Hey y’all it’s out 20-year reunion tonight,” she said. “We’re gonna do it. Go Lancers!”

The “Vanderpump Rules“ star later shared photos from the event. In an Instagram photo, she posed with friends in front of a display of blue and gold balloons to represent the school’s team colors. Scheana tagged several classmates as well as her husband, Brock Davies, in other pics.

Scheana also shared throwback photos from her days as a Bishop Amat cheerleader. In the photos, the future Bravo star looked much different than she does today, with longer hair, a fuller face, and the signature, super thin early 2000 eyebrows that were popular at the time.

“Had the BEST time at my 20 year high school reunion this past weekend,” Scheana captioned the post. “Was incredible to see so many friends I hadn’t seen in so long. After being severely bullied in junior high, it was so nice to go to Bishop Amat where I spent some of the very best years of my teenage life! I will forever be grateful for my amazing Lancer family.”

Scheana Shay Met Her 1st Husband in High School

Scheana actually met her first husband, Mike Shay, when she was at Bishop Amat High School. According to People, Shay was her “high school friend-turned-boyfriend.” Mike was on the football team, while the future reality star was a cheerleader. The couple’s 2014 wedding was featured on “Vanderpump Rules,” but they split two years later.

It’s unclear if Mike Shay attended the 20th high school reunion that his ex was at, but the two appear to have attended the school’s 10th reunion together in 2012. In a private Facebook group created for the Bishop Amat 10th reunion, Scheana and her ex-husband can be seen in the profile photo.

According to IMDb, Scheana graduated from Bishop Amat High School at the age of 17 because she skipped a grade in elementary school. Four years later, she graduated from Azusa Pacific University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star once told Us Weekly how she graduated from high school a year early. “I skipped third grade,” Scheana said. “I graduated high school and college with honors. I have a degree in broadcast journalism. …Not so shockingly, I was a cheerleader my whole life.”

