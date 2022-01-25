Scheana Shay on if Her Fiance Should Have Apologized to James Kennedy

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is engaged to Brock Davies, who is the father of her 9-month-old child, Summer. The Australian native proposed to Shay in season 9, episode 14. Following the proposal, the rugby player informed the 36-year-old that he wanted to have a secret wedding while they were in Santa Barbara for Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy’s engagement party. The couple decided to not go through with the plan, but let their co-stars know that they were engaged while Leviss and Kennedy were horseback riding during season 9, episode 15. Lala Kent told Kennedy about their engagement and their original plan to get married during the Santa Barbara trip. The professional DJ approached Davies at his engagement party, which caused an argument. Kennedy ended up requesting the father-of-three to leave the celebration.

“I don’t want to talk to you because you’re yelling at me at my party. I’ve got my f***ing family here. I don’t need this from you. You’re rude, you’re obnoxious, and you don’t give a f*** about anyone else,” stated the 29-year-old.

During a January 2022 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies, Shay, and her sister, Cortney van Olphen, discussed Kennedy and Leviss’s engagement party.

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Spoke About The Engagement Party

During the podcast episode, uploaded on January 21, 2022, van Olphen asked her sister if she thought “Brock should have just apologized to James when James confronted him?” Shay responded that she did believe her fiance owed the professional DJ an apology.

“Yes. I think you should have just said, ‘I’m sorry that was wrong. I shouldn’t have even considered doing that this weekend, my bad.’ Because you trying to argue and trying to justify it, I think it made it worse and then I’m trying to defend you and I’m trying to justify it,” stated the mother-of-one.

Davies agreed with the mother of his child and noted that he should have been more transparent about his plan to Kennedy and Leviss.

“It’s not justifiable. I should have jumped the gun and pulled him aside and just then and there be like, ‘This is what I was thinking about doing,’” stated the Homebody Live Fitness CEO.

When van Olphen asked Davies if he did “feel sorry” for his actions, he replied that he had. Shay went on to say that they “knew it was wrong” to elope the weekend of Leviss and Kennedy’s engagement party.

“We were also like if absolutely no one finds out about this and we sneak off while everyone is split in different activities and do something ourselves,” stated the Bravo personality.

She also clarified that she never wanted to get married at the Santa Ynez Vineyard, where the engagement party was held.

Scheana Shay Responded to a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Viewer on Twitter

Shay took to Twitter to respond to “Vanderpump Rules” viewers who commented on her behavior at the engagement party. For instance, on January 21, 2022, a fan questioned why she decided to stay at the celebration after Davies was asked to vacate the property.

“Who stays at a party where their ‘fiancée’ gets kicked out? Foreshadowing?” wrote the Twitter user.

Shay was quick to clarify why she had remained at the celebration without Davies.

“He is my fiancé. No need for the air quotes. The party was over 10 mins later. He waited in the car for me so I could say my goodbyes,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Slammed for ‘Where Was I Going?’ Comment to Andy Cohen