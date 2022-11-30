Scheana Shay Talks Issues With Castmate: ‘I’m the Loser? Really?’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Charli Burnett shared her thoughts about her castmates while filming a TikTok LIVE video in November 2022, per Us Weekly. The reality television personality revealed she particularly had an issue with Scheana Shay.

“The tea for next season is I don’t f****** like anybody. That’s the tea. And Scheana is a f***** loser,” said Burnett in the social media video.

While recording a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside her co-star Lala Kent, Shay seemed to address Burnett’s videos.

Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Spoke About Their Castmate

During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Kent and Shay referenced they have maintained their friendship, despite having their fair share of issues.

“You and I have this in common where when monumental moments happen if we are not connecting, we put that s*** aside. And that’s something that I’m grateful for that I can do that and I’m grateful for that you can do that too,” said Kent.

Shay interjected that “other people don’t understand” their dynamic, specifically one of their “Vanderpump Rules” castmates.

“It’s like that was one of the issues last season is that certain people, who I don’t want to give any attention to by naming, are just like but ‘I don’t get it like how can you be friends with her again. Is this going to affect our friendship?’ I was like ‘No, this is separate. Just because Lala and I are working on Lala and I, doesn’t change anything else. Like I am just focusing on us when it’s just us,’” said the “Good As Gold” singer.

Kent then mentioned that their co-star who has taken issue with their friendship posted a video on social media, seemingly in reference to Burnett’s TikTok upload.

“By the way, that person, that video — I was like I remember my first drink, put the bottle down b****, ain’t a good look. I was like you think that you are spilling tea and being shady but you are actually needing to crawl back into a hole. Right now,” said the “Give Them Lala” author.

Shay agreed with Kent and noted the castmate insulted her in the clip.

“It’s also like projection at it’s finest. I’m the loser? Really? Okay,” said the mother of one.

Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Gave Information About Season 10

While recording the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Kent and Shay teased information about the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Season f****** 10, Scheana, it’s so good!” exclaimed Kent.

Kent’s co-star Tom Sandoval shared similar comments about “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 during a September 2022 interview with E! Insider. He explained the show has made changes “with production so it may have even a little different of a feel this season.”

“I know what I heard from production and also what I know from my experience with filming seasons that this one is definitely going to be a really good one. I feel like in the past, even last season that we hit a little bit of a lull,” said Sandoval.

