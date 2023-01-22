Married ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Asks Ex if He Really Loved Her

A married “Vanderpump Rules” star may have felt as though she had some unanswered lingering questions for her ex-boyfriend, so when she got an opportunity to ask them, she did.

On the December 23, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, reality star Scheana Shay interviewed her ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta. At the beginning of the episode, perhaps as an ice breaker, Shay asked Valletta to play a game with her. The game consisted of her asking her ex if she was crazy for thinking or feeling a certain way — and he had to respond yes, no, or give a longer explanation.

According to People magazine, Shay and Valletta knew each other for several years before taking their relationship to the next level. The two dated after Shay’s divorce and stayed together for several months before Valletta broke things off.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shay Asked Valletta if She Was ‘Crazy’ for Thinking He Truly Loved Her

Play

More Than 7 Minutes with Rob Valletta 2022-12-23T19:15:19Z

The very first question as part of her podcast game was about Valletta’s true feelings.

“I just want you to know, I will not be offended at all if you say, ‘yes, you were crazy.’ Because there’s no way that I wasn’t crazy in all of these things,” Shay began.

“Question numero uno. Was I crazy that I thought that you did actually love me?” Shay asked.

“No, because I did love you,” Valletta admitted. He went on to say that he loves her “to death,” though their relationship is much different now. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love you,” he added.

As for why the two split back in October 2017, Valletta told Andy Cohen that being in a relationship with Shay wasn’t easy because of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“The truth is, it’s really hard in her circle of friends,” he said when calling into “Watch What Happens Live” in January 2018. “Individually, when they’re by themselves, they’re really great people. But when you put that group of people together, they’re savages. They come after you, and it’s really hard to have a successful relationship with those people attacking you from all sides,” he continued, adding, “It’s really hard. Her world is really hard to feel secure in.”

Shay Asked Valletta if They Had ‘Unfinished Business’ When They Dated in 2017

Also on her podcast, Shay explained that she and Valletta actually dated — albeit more casually — some 15 years ago before getting into a more serious relationship after her divorce.

“Was I crazy in feeling like the second time around there was unfinished business or did you feel like that as well?” Shay asked.

“No, that’s why we got back together. I mean, I think that, once again, at that place in my life, that’s what I was looking for. I was still looking for someone like you,” he answered. He recalled having a “great connection” with Shay. He said that she was the only girl at the time that had rejected him, and he admitted that he really operated on ego.

Shay is married to Brock Davies and the couple shares 1.5-year-old daughter, Summer Moon.

READ NEXT: Fans Can’t Get Over New Photo of Margaret Josephs