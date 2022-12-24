Fans Can’t Get Over New Photo of Margaret Josephs

Margaret Josephs teamed up with Ramona Singer and Marysol Patton for a pre-Christmas appearance in Boca Raton, Florida, for the opening of The Studio @ Mizner Park. The three “Real Housewives” stars posed for photos, chatted with fans, and looked great doing so.

On December 18, 2022, Josephs shared a photo from the event with her Instagram followers. “The jingle bells on tour. Thank you @thestudioatmiznerpark for having us opening night, and to everyone who came out to see us!! Xoxo,” she captioned the snap.

It didn’t take long for dozens of fans — and even some Bravo stars — to comment on the pic, many pointing out how amazing Josephs looked.

Josephs Wore a Festive Red Dress to the Event

Josephs chose a red dress for the grand opening of The Studio. The dress was designed by a London fashion brand called Self Portrait, which is led by creative director Han Chong. The designs are extremely popular and many celebrities have worn various items from the line — such as Paris Hilton’s red lace dress that she wore to her mom’s Christmas party earlier this month.

The dress that Josephs wore was strapless and featured cut out cups trimmed out with a silver, glittery fabric. The dress was ankle-length and Josephs paired it with some clear-top pumps.

The comments section filled with praise for the reality star’s overall look.

“Omg MARGARET you look incredible!!!” Lindsay Hubbard from Bravo’s “Summer House” commented.

“I don’t know how you do it. You haven’t just stopped aging, the hands on your clock are going in reverse. You look younger and younger every time I see you! A-maz-ing,” someone else said.

“Marge?????? You look F***** incred,” a third Instagram user added.

“Margaret you’re looking spectacular! Wow, hard work pays off!” a fourth comment read.

Will Josephs Be Joining ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’?

Josephs will be a big part of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” when the show returns to Bravo in 2023. However, there was a rumor that she was going to be joining the new season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” as well, but she has actually set the record straight on that one.

“It has not been confirmed. No one’s called me. I would love to be getting a ticket to Hong Kong. I mean, Marge in Hong Kong would be amazing. It’s not true,” Margaret said during an interview on “Reality Checked” on SiriusXM.

“The funny part is Dolores called me up and she was like, ’Are we going to Hong Kong? No one called me. Did someone call you?’ I mean, that’s the way it always goes. Dolores was like, ‘Did you hear this rumor?’ I was like, ‘My phone has not been ringing. I have not received my first class ticket,'” Margaret continued.

And although Josephs isn’t packing her bags to travel across the globe for the “Real Housewives” spinoff, she does seem open to the idea.

“If they want to send me, I’m glad to go,” she said.

