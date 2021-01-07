Vanderpump Rules Star Calls Out Haters During Her Pregnancy

In a recent Instagram post, pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay shared a disturbing message she received from a hater.

On January 6, Shay took to her Instagram to post the message, which she said was the “worst” message she’s ever received. The online hater threatened her baby’s life, writing to Shay, “Can I push hard on your baby. To kill it.”

Scheana shay IG story Jan6 pic.twitter.com/btkHtbWFEe — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) January 7, 2021

Shay called the social media user out, writing on her story, “This is by far the worst one I’ve ever received. And this b**** has a photo with a kid in her profile!!!! Wow!!!” Shay is currently expecting a baby girl in April 2021. This will be her first child.

Scheana Shay Has Faced People Hating on Her Pregnancy Before

This isn’t the first time that Shay has had to face online haters commenting on her pregnancy. In October 2020, she shut down accusations that she had only gotten pregnant because some of her other co-stars did, like Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright.

Shay defended herself on Twitter, confirming that she had been trying for a long time to have a baby. On October 29, one fan wrote to Shay on Twitter, “So, I’ve been reading articles about @scheana getting pregnant just because everyone else is. First of all, she’s been trying for a very long time & second, that’s not okay to say about someone when you don’t know what they’ve been through. Congrats girl! I’m so happy for you!” In response, Shay wrote, “That’s crazy! Lol. I was pregnant in May, it just didn’t work out sadly. And I froze my eggs twice prior.”

Shay’s mother, Erika, also defended her daughter against online trolls. Her mother shared a message about Shay’s pregnancy on Twitter, writing, “As Scheana’s Mom, I’d like to first say ‘thank you’ to all the beautiful message and well wishes…I’d also like to address those who think they know her story and or that she got pregnant as a ‘trend’ and or a competition with her other cast mates!! First of all if you truly knew Scheana and or followed her on her YouTube channel you would know that she has struggled with fertility for years.”

Shay’s mother also revealed in the message that her daughter froze her eggs multiple times before she could get pregnant.

Scheana Shay’s Road to Motherhood Has Been Difficult

Even though Shay has had a healthy pregnancy so far, it hasn’t been an easy road for her or her boyfriend, Brock Davies. In May 2020, Shay revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage at nearly seven weeks. “So many women have experienced this, but that doesn’t make it any easier,” Shay said on an episode of her podcast, according to Bravo. “Even though I was only 6 1/2 weeks, that doesn’t make it any easier. We still got so excited for something that isn’t happening anymore. It’s been really, really tough to wrap my head around.”

Thankfully, Shay was able to get pregnant after her miscarriage and told People in November how excited she is for her daughter to arrive. “I’m just excited to be having a healthy baby,” Shay told People. “After the miscarriage and getting pregnant so quickly after, I just prayed for a healthy baby. But I am so excited to put the biggest bows in my little girl’s hair and spoil her with unicorns!”

