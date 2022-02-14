Scheana Shay Talks Potential ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 & if She’ll Return

Popular Bravo television series “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped its ninth season in January 2022, but there hasn’t been any word on whether or not the show will be renewed for a season 10.

After the network parted ways with many of the original cast members, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, the show seemed to struggle to keep fans interested. Week after week, VPR fans would take to social media to complain about the show, often calling for it to be cancelled.

It’s not uncommon for the show not to be immediately picked up for another season once it ends. In fact, season 9 was in limbo for several months. A year-and-a-half after the season 8 reunion aired, Variety reported that the show would resume filming. Of course, a lot of that delay had to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

“‘Vanderpump Rules’ will resume production with a comprehensive health and safety plan. The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows,” a spokesperson for Bravo told Variety in April 2021.

Now that VPR has officially finished airing, some fans are finding themselves wondering what’s next. As for Scheana Shay, she admits that the future of the show isn’t clear — but she does want to return if it is renewed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Is Hoping to Return to VPR for a Season 10

Scheana chatted with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny but not Fat podcast, and shared that she hopes to ink a deal that will have her back on “Vanderpump Rules” in the future.

Scheana explained that she “wasn’t feeling like [herself]” while filming season 9 because she started filming just three days after she got home from the hospital with her newborn daughter, Summer. After a tough season on her personally — she said that she was on medication and was super emotional due to hormones — Scheana still wants more VPR.

“It was so much. It was a lot. Having to be away from [Summer] for sometimes up to six hours, and then being like ‘this is the longest I can possibly go until I have to pump.’ [I’d have to] go home in between things that we [were] filming,” Scheana said on the February 1, 2022, episode of the NSBNF podcast.

“I’m really hoping for a season 10 because I feel like I’m me again. I just feel like myself, and it’s taken nine months to really feel that way,” Scheana added.

Lala Kent Is Also Hoping to Return if ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Renewed

Scheana isn’t the only VPR cast member who is hoping that the show returns for a tenth season. Lala Kent is also on board with another season, despite the fact that her life looks much different heading into 2022 as it did a year ago.

Despite going through a breakup with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, Lala is looking ahead to the future and seems to want more time on air.

“I’ve been on this show for six years, I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise,” Kent said on the December 8, 2021, episode of her Give Them Lala podcast.

“So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it’s been the ultimate mirror for me, but after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul searching?” she questioned.

A couple of weeks later, she chatted with Page Six, and seemed to feel differently about her future on the show.

“There are moments where I think I may have outgrown the space. But … I kind of am rolling with the punches. If they called me tomorrow, I would have to see how I felt. I don’t know what my future holds,” she told the outlet.

“I am looking for a very positive space in life right now, so thank goodness the show isn’t filming right now. Or maybe I wish it were, I don’t know,” she admitted, adding that “nothing is off the table” and that she “doesn’t say no to very much.”

READ NEXT: Fans Are Ready to Say Goodbye to ‘Vanderpump Rules’