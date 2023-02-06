Scheana Shay Announces Upcoming Collaboration With Lala Kent

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay announced an upcoming collaboration with her castmate, Lala Kent, during a February 2023 episode of the “Vanderpump Robs” podcast. While recording the podcast episode, Shay revealed that she and Kent plan on recording new music together. The pair previously released the 2020 song “Like a Boss” in promotion of the film “Like a Boss,” starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne.

“Lala and I are going to start working on something soon together, yeah, we’re going to do a collab,” shared the “Good As Gold” singer.

Shay shared that she and Kent would like their co-star and professional DJ James Kennedy to write their new song.

“We had so much fun doing the ‘Like a Boss’ collab that we did. We were like you know what we should do it again, maybe James Kennedy does the music, maybe he writes the song for us. I just think that would be fun. We’ve talked about it, hasn’t happened yet, but I think we might be getting back in studio in the next few months,” shared Shay.

The mother of one then shared she would be interested in touring with Kent and Kennedy.

“Lala and I have talked about doing a tour together, so I would absolutely love to do that. I know that James is very booked up right now, that guy is just all over, I’m just so happy for him, but if we could all do something together, I think that would be so much fun and it just draws in a bigger crowd,” explained the 37-year-old.

Lala Kent Shared Her Appreciation for Scheana Shay

As fans are aware, Shay and Kent were at odds during the show’s ninth season. Kent took issue with Shay’s now-husband Brock Davies because of his estranged relationship with his two eldest children, Winter and Eli. The pair reconciled following the season 9 reunion special.

While recording a November 2022 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Kent shared she appreciated that her co-star was supportive after she broke up with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett.

“You’ve been really amazing, so thank you for being there,” said the “4 U” singer.

The “Row” actress also noted that she and Shay have worked on building a strong relationship that will withstand disagreements.

“I feel like people are now going to see this season that we still have our moments of you and I disagreeing but because we worked so hard to lay the groundwork, like how we’re going to make this friendship stay where it needs to be, I felt like we were totally on the same page,” shared Kent.

Scheana Shay Spoke About the Upcoming Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During a January 2023 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay spoke about the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which will premiere on February 8, 2023. She shared that fans can expect the new episodes to be similar to the show’s older seasons.

“I do think and based on what I’ve seen everyone say online, obviously, there is going to be the people who are like why is this show still on? This show should be canceled, its run its course, blah, blah, blah, but the other side of it, so many people are like oh my god, this is giving seasons one through three and that’s exactly what it felt like living it, filming it, like the old VPR,” said Shay.