‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Admits She’s Never Been the ‘Favorite’ on the Show

Scheana Shay said she’s fine with not being a fan favorite on “Vanderpump Rules.” In February 2024, the Bravo star spoke out to address a comment she previously made on the “Vanderpump Rules: Aftershow.”

On an episode of the Bravo recap show, Shay pointed out that the hierarchy among the “Vanderpump Rules” cast members often changes, and for season 11, Ariana Madix is the queen bee.

“There’s always a queen,” Shay said. “It’s never been me. …. I’ve never had a good season on this show. I’ve never been liked on this show. Ever. I’ve accepted it and I’m used to it, so whoever the new queen is I can support them. They’re my friends. And yeah, she (Ariana) had a tough year.”

Scheana Shay Said She’s Misunderstood

Shay further explained her comment on the “Almost Adulting With Violet Benson” podcast.

Speaking to host Violet Benson in February 2024, the Bravo star revealed why she is sometimes “self-deprecating.” “What I mean about being like self-deprecating, where I’m like ‘I’m on it. Like, I get it I’ve never been the favorite on this show.’ And that’s OK because I feel like I am misunderstood at times,” she said.

“If you don’t like me based on all of me that’s fine, Not everyone’s going to like me,” The “Good as Gold” singer explained. “But it irritates me when I’m judged on a version of myself and edit of myself because I’m like, you don’t have the whole story. But you can’t always get the whole story on an ensemble cast show.”

Scheana Shay Said Even Her Wedding Wasn’t About Her

During the podcast, Shay shut down the perception that she makes things about her on the Bravo reality show.

“I do think that sometimes the way I explain things people think I’m trying to make it about me, where I’m just like ‘When am I allowed to make it about me?’” she said. “Because even my own wedding last season wasn’t allowed to be about me. It was somehow about Katie. …Even like my birthday parties and things I’m like am I ever allowed to have a moment where it’s about me and I feel like I’m not.”

In 2022, Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies was overshadowed by girl drama with Katie Maloney. After Maloney decided she didn’t want to attend Shay’s wedding in Mexico due to a feud with the bride-to-be, she still traveled to the destination, the Dreams Natura resort, and turned the trip into a girls’ weekend with pal Kristina Kelly. “I spent $1,000 on a hotel room that I cannot get back. Last time I checked, Mexico’s a really big place,” Maloney said at the time, per BravoTV.com.

After Shay asked Maloney if she’d take her “negative energy” away and go to a different resort, Maloney wouldn’t budge. She instead watched the wedding activity from the sidelines.

On the podcast, Shay explained that she feels like she’s been “kind of put in this corner on the show for a while.”

“I don’t feel like I’ve ever been the number one girl in this group and I’ve accepted that,” she added. “I’m happy to be a part of it ensemble cast and I support everyone else on the show. ”

She did add that she’s “constantly criticized” for any version of herself. “Anything I do, I feel like it’s judged harder than the other girls on the show,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said.

