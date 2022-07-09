Shep Rose & Craig Conover Address Leaving Southern Charm

There are only a few OG cast members of “Southern Charm” still on the show’s current season and two of them, Shep Rose and Craig Conover, recently spoke about whether they could see themselves leaving the Bravo show anytime soon and shared that they’ve often wanted to leave in the past.

In a joint interview with The List, Rose said the 8th season, which is airing now, was very difficult to film and said he could think of around “20 times during this season, being like, ‘I can’t do this again. I cannot do this again.'” Conover added, “We definitely all scream that we would never do it again, but we’re all still here.”

Rose said the most difficult part about going on the show was because it “retreads a lot of the stuff that is in the past, which is okay, but it also can be painful.” Conover agreed and said there’s a lot of “conflict and conflict resolution” this season but when the show airs, “it brings all of that conflict back to light, and some people get sensitive again about it. You’re like, ‘We already worked through this.'”

The 2 ‘Southern Charm’ OGs Spoke About the Difficulty of Having Their Relationships on Reality TV

Among the challenges of filming “Southern Charm,” Rose and Conover both shared how difficult it was to have their relationships play out on TV. Rose told The List that having his relationship filmed “can be quite daunting,” which was something he never had to worry about in seasons 1 to 6.

Conover agreed that it’s a “stressor” while Rose explained, “You almost feel like you’re in the cross hairs. That’s an uncomfortable feeling to have. It can cause you to do stupid things.” Luckily for Conover, though, his partner Paige DeSorbo was already familiar with reality TV due to her appearance on Bravo’s “Summer House”:

I was actually excited [to have DeSorbo on Southern Charm]. I mean, I’m fortunate that she does this. She’s in the business too. I was really excited to show her ‘Southern Charm’ because I’ve done her style of filming so much that I was like, ‘Come see how we do it, too.’ It was exciting to share with her. Like Shep said, you’re in the cross hairs. As fun as it is to share, it’s still a vulnerable feeling to be in a relationship during ‘Southern Charm.’ This is the first time that you get to see us officially dating because, on the other shows, we were still trying to figure it out, so that’s good.

Despite the Negatives, Rose & Conover Explained Why They Keep Filming the Bravo Show

Even though there are downsides to filming “Southern Charm,” both OG stars shared why they stay on and what they love about the show. “I wouldn’t change a thing,” Conover told the publication. “I really love the life that we’ve gotten to share together because of the show, but there are some dark moments for me this season where I’m like, ‘It’s not worth it anymore.'”

Rose said, “There’s a black SUV outside going to take me to the airport in a little while. I’m way too cheap in real life to be able to do that. It’s amazing. There’s a guy when you land with your name on a thing, just like in the movies. It’s crazy. I don’t regret it.” Joking aside, Rose said his favorite part about the show is what happens off-camera. “It’s getting to meet these people, people that you might even really admire, and they, for some reason, like your show,” he said. “It’s a trip. [We] get to go to LA. We get to maybe go backstage at a concert or something like that.”

Conover added, “When we get to spend the time together is great. Filming really brings us together. We all see each other anyway, but [it’s] fun. We’ve done a lot of cool stuff from it.”

