Bravo Star Comments on Kyle Cooke’s Drinking on ‘Summer House’

The series premiere of the latest Bravo spinoff, “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” took place on May 7 and introduced viewers to a brand new cast of professionals vacationing in a shared house.

One of the stars of the show, Silas Cooper, is joining the show along with his wife, Jasmine Ellis Cooper. He sounded off on joining the show as a married man and addressed Kyle Cooke’s appearance on the original “Summer House” as the only husband on that show, accompanying his wife Amanda Batula.

“Listen, I have a lot more grace and appreciation for Kyle, let me just say that,” Cooper told Us Weekly ahead of his show’s premiere. “On the show, I’m like, ‘Man, this guy’s always got a drink in his hand.’”

“I understand why, brother,” he continued, laughing. “I understand why. Having all those folks around you and all these personalities and trying to make sure everybody’s good and you got your girl there.”

Jasmine Ellis Cooper Said It Was an Interesting Dynamic in the House, Especially Just After Silas Cooper’s Military Training & Their Wedding

Cooper’s wife and now co-star Ellis Cooper, agreed with him and told Us Weekly, “It’s a lot of dynamics, but it’s fun and you just make your way through it.”

She shared that the show came at an interesting time for the couple because he’d recently been gone for half a year to go through military training. “Him to come back and have the wedding and have this trip, I think we all kind of underestimated how we had to relearn each other,” she shared of her group of friends.

She also pointed out that they hadn’t even reached their one-year wedding anniversary. “So it was exciting to be present for all of our friends, but still show up for each other and have a good time,” she said. “It wasn’t the easiest every moment, but I think we did a good job.”

Cooper said that the two of them had gone through marriage counseling even before they got married, which helped them learn ways to communicate through their arguments. “I think we talked about this during filming that, like, feeling as if we have to uphold like this grand institution [of] marriage is a lot of pressure,” he said.

The First Episode of ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Saw Tensions Already Rising Among the Group of Friends

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” premiered on May 7 and there are already hints of drama brewing among the group of friends on this show. Viewers are introduced to Cooper and Ellis Cooper, as well as Bria Fleming, Mariah Torres, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Alex Tyree, Shanice Henderson, Jason Lyke, Summer Marie Thomas, Nicholas “Nick” Arrington.

The tensions begin early on over Milo, Fleming’s emotional support dog, as some of the cast don’t love the dog hair on the couch and Ellis Cooper said she didn’t like that no heads up was given about the dog coming. Later in the episode, Ellis Cooper is called out for asking questions at the table about relationships as her co-stars suggest that topics should come up organically.

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” airs on Bravo on Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

