Patricia Altschul Teases ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Drama

Patricia Altshchul teased drama for the upcoming ninth season of “Southern Charm.” The Bravo star posted a new photo to Instagram with a cryptic caption, and some fans weren’t sure what to make of it.

Patricia Altschul Teased She’s “Leaving the Country” When the New Season of ‘Southern Charm” Premieres Later This Year

“Southern Charm” season 9 wrapped filming in March 2023, according to Deadline, but it won’t premiere on Bravo until the fall. Some of the cast members are also still filming confessional interviews.

In a post shared on Instagram in June 2023, Altschul was pictured sitting on a stool in front of a green screen. The “Southern Charm” matriarch wore a colorful patterned top with feather-embellished sleeves as she shot a confessional in Charleston, South Carolina.

In the caption, Altschul gave fans a hint that there will be some drama when the show returns with new episodes later this year.

“I am leaving the country when Southern charm comes on in the fall,” Altschul teased. She also included the dire hashtags: “#thedevilmademedoit #allhellbreaksloose #looselipssinkships @bravo #southerncharm.”

Fans reacted in the comment section, with one asking Altschul, “Oh oh 😮. What r u implying. 😮.”

“Uh oh. What’s happening that you need to leave the country???” another wanted to know. “Uh oh, must be a reason! 😂,” a third chimed in.

“It sounds like a storm is a Bruin….” another speculated. “Pat spilling the tea from her fine China?!” another fan wrote.

Others wanted to know who will be behind the season’s biggest drama. “If Katherine isn’t on, does that mean Madison is lead drama queen?” one commenter asked.

Kathryn Dennis Announced Her Departure From “Southern Charm” at the End of Season 8

There will be at least one less drama queen in the new season. Following filming for season 9, veteran “Southern Charm” star Kathryn Dennis announced she was exiting the show after eight seasons.

In January 2023, Dennis issued a statement to People as she looked back on her tumultuous time on the show, which started in season 1 in 2013. “What a wild ride its been!” she wrote. “It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to).”

Co-star Madison LeCroy admitted she wasn’t thrilled with Dennis’ decision to depart the show.

“I’m not happy about it, honestly,” LeCroy said in an Amazon Live not long after Dennis made her announcement. “I think a lot of us are really sad,” she added. “I’m not really convinced. I mean, do we have a show without her? No.”

Dennis was often the center of drama on the show, but LeCroy hinted that perhaps she would take on that role for season 9, telling fans she would be back “full throttle” for the new episodes.

The eighth season of “Southern Charm” also featured Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Leva Bonaparte, Naomi Olindo, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green Olivia Flowers, and Dennis’ ex, Chleb Ravenell.

