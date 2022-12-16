Southern Charm Star Was ‘Drunk’ & ‘Falling Asleep’ in Club, Bravo Star Says

There’s a new Bravo show in Charleston and the cast of “Southern Hospitality” is spilling secrets about the “Southern Charm” cast’s partying ways at Republic Garden & Lounge.

A couple of the cast members of “Southern Hospitality” opened up about some intoxicated “Southern Charm” stars who showed up at Republic although they didn’t name any names. Mikel Simmons, a VIP host who’s been front and center in the first few episodes of the new Bravo show shared a story about a “Southern Charm” star and said he had no idea who the person was.

“A certain little frat boy came into the line, I had no idea who he was,” Simmons dished to Bravo TV. “He goes, ‘do you know me?’ I’m like, ‘no I don’t.'” Simmons said the person pointed out that he was from “that show” and the VIP host replied, “what show are you talking about?” He described the incident as “kind of awkward” and said, “we kind of had a little staredown for a bit.”

Other ‘Southern Hospitality’ Stars Spilled on Their Own Experiences With ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Members

Some of the other new Bravo stars spilled on their own experiences, as VIP hostess Mia Alario told Bravo TV that there were a couple of “Southern Charm” stars at Republic once and the rumor started circulating that one of the two “was throwing a really big after-party at their house.”

Alario hinted that the house was a really big house but didn’t name the Bravo star. However, the night didn’t end well because she said, “I heard that way too many people showed up and the cops got called and they got a ticket.”

VIP concierge Grace Lilly, one of the main stars of “Southern Hospitality,” said there is one female “Southern Charm” star in particular that “tends to come to the club pretty frequently.” Lilly spilled that the reality star is “stumbling and slurring her words” some of the times that she’s there.

Joe Bradley Spoke About Seeing a ‘Gorgeous’ Star of the Hit Bravo Show & Getting Called Out by Her

Joe Bradley, who is a VIP host at Leva Bonaparte’s Republic, shared another story about a very drunk “Southern Charm” cast member at Republic. He explained that it went down when he first started working at the front door and a Southern Charmer arrived.

He described her as “absolutely stunning,” and said, “It’s like a known fact she’s beautiful.” Bradley said he doesn’t usually get nervous around women but he was speechless when he saw her. Later in the evening, he said checked on her and her friends in the VIP section and she was “pretty much asleep and falling down in the middle of the VIP section.” He said there were around 100 people there and the Bravo star was “front and center, one eye open, falling asleep. She was that drunk.”

The cast member’s friend asked Bradley to help walk her out and he did, but then said he decided to introduce himself as he was helping her in a cab. He said she replied, “Can you just get me in my f****** Uber, buddy?” The VIP host laughed as he said the two are friends now.

