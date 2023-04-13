‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Shows Off Growing Baby Bump: PHOTOS

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant with her second child. She and her husband Beau Clark are expecting a baby boy later on in 2023.

On April 5, 2023, Schroeder showed off her growing baby bump in a handful of photos that she shared on Instagram. “Just out here trying to own my hot mom era,” she captioned the post. Schroeder chose muted tones for her mini photoshoot, including a bump-hugging ribbed tan dress and a long ivory coat.

The former reality star went full glam as she posed, cradling her bump in a few of the shots.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Stassi Schroeder’s New Photos in the Comments Section of Her Instagram Post

On March 1, 2023, Schroeder became the first “Vanderpump Rules” star (past or present) to become pregnant with her second child. Schroeder and Clark are already parents to 2-year-old daughter, Hartford.

“Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

Schroeder appears to be feeling good as evidenced by her social media posts. Fans seemed to really like seeing Schroeder showing off her growing tummy and expressed such in the comments section of her Instagram post. Even Clark had something to say.

“I love it when you show the Bump,” Clark wrote.

“If I don’t look like this when I get pregnant, I’m going to have a mental breakdown,” one fan commented on the post.

“Insane how beautiful you are!!” another comment read.

“She is excelling at the hot mom era and I also really like her hair color,” someone else weighed in.

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Shared Their Gender Reveal on Patreon

A little more than a week after they shared their pregnancy news, Schroeder and Clark decided to share another special moment with their fans.

The couple traveled to New York for a sweet gender reveal with two of their best friends, Taylor Strecker and Taylor Donohue.

“We’re headed to New York and right when we land, we’re going to our favorite place in New York, Rolf’s, the magical Christmas restaurant, and the Taylors are going to tell us whether we’re having a boy or a girl,” Schroeder said in a teaser video that she shared on Instagram on March 10, 2023.

Although Schroeder appeared completely surprised and elated in the video, she admits that she knew that she was having a boy.

“I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy. I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe…I don’t know how to f****** explain it,” she said on an episode of the couple’s Patreon podcast, “The Good, The Bad, and The Baby.”

After finding out that they were expecting a boy, Schroeder and Clark Facetimed their daughter back home.

“Hi baby, I have some news for you,” Schroeder said to her daughter, who was all smiles on the other end of the line. “You won’t have any competition. Don’t worry. It’s a boy,” Schroeder told her.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star’s Future on the Franchise Is Uncertain