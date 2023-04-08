RHOBH Star’s Future on the Franchise Is Uncertain

Could another “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star be leaving the franchise?

The women have already started filming the new season and fans have gotten some big surprises for what’s in store. After Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins both announced their departures from the show, some familiar faces have been spotted filming with the remainder of the cast.

However, there’s one person who has yet to sign on to season 13 and that’s Kathy Hilton. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Hilton’s sister Kim Richards weighed in on the possibility of her sister’s return.

“I don’t know,” Kim Richards said when asked if she thought Hilton would be a part of season 13 in any capacity. “I mean, I would like — on camera/off camera — I’d like to see my sisters come together and try to heal. It’s a great time. We have babies coming and babies born and weddings coming up,” she continued, sounding excited. “This would be a fun time for us all to be together,” Kim Richards added. Meanwhile, Kyle Richards didn’t weigh in, but smiled quietly as her sister gave her opinion on the matter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards’ Relationship Hasn’t Been Repaired Since a Falling Out During Season 12

During season 12, Rinna claims that Hilton had some kind of meltdown during which she dragged much of the RHOBH cast, including her sister, Kyle Richards. Since all of that went down, Kyle Richards’ relationship with Hilton has been strained — and the two haven’t been able to find a common ground since.

“I haven’t seen her in a while, I have not seen her in a while,” Kyle Richards told Page Six at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert on February 1, 2023.

And while Hilton could still join season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — she was a late addition to season 12, after all — the rest of the cast maintains that they have no idea if she actually will.

“I don’t know,” RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais told Access Hollywood when she was asked about Hilton’s possible return to the franchise. “I mean obliviously, it would be great to have her back. I think also, it would create a lot of drama for Kyle. I think they have to work it out on their own before they can probably work it out on TV,” she added.

Denise Richards & Camille Meyer Have Filmed With the Cast

Some familiar faces will be returning in some capacity during season 13. According to Page Six, both Denise Richards and Camille Meyer were spotted filming with the RHOBH ladies, and may be part of season 13 in guest or friend of roles.

Kim Richards has confirmed that she’s filming with the ladies, though she isn’t full-time. “I had a great time and it was fun,” Kim Richards told Access Hollywood after filming some scenes.

Hilton has been mum on a potential return to the franchise, save for making it quite clear that she wouldn’t return if changes weren’t made to the cast. Specifically, she wanted to see Rinna and Erika Jayne gone.

“I would only be willing to come back if the cast… if it was completely the same? Absolutely not,” she told TMZ. “I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up but most of them… they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies — because they’re capable of anything,” she added.

In the time since, Rinna has exited the franchise, but that may not have been enough for Hilton, as Erika Jayne is still a full-time star.

