Stassi Schroeder Reveals Changes She Is Making in Preparation for Second Child

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder, who exited the series in 2020, disclosed she was pregnant again in March 2023. According to People magazine, the 34-year-old shared that she and her husband, Beau Clark, are “having a boy” during a March 2023 episode of their podcast, “The Good The Bad The Baby.” The couple, who wed in 2020, are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

Schroeder revealed that she is making sacrifices in preparation for the arrival of her son. In a March 6 Instagram Story, Schroeder shared she and her husband will be converting her closet room into a nursery. She also stated that she was “purging” her clothes.

“I am turning this into a nursery, yeah, let that sink in. No more closet room. Like the things that I’m giving up for my family,” said the former Bravo star with a laugh.

She then asked her social media followers to let her know if they have recommendations for a Los Angeles-based carpenter to make built-in wardrobe walls in her bedroom.

Stassi Schroeder Opened Up About Wanting Another Child in December 2022

Schroeder spoke about her desire to have a second child in a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi.” She shared that she would like to give Hartford several siblings. The “Vanderpump Rules” alum explained, however, that she was hesitant to have another child because she felt “like [her] own life didn’t matter anymore” when she first became a mother.

Schroeder explained that she feels more like herself after releasing her second book, “Off With My Head” and re-launching “Straight Up With Stassi.” As fans are aware, she stopped recording her podcast after her “Vanderpump Rules” firing. Page Six reported that Schroeder and her co-star Kristen Doute did not have their Bravo contracts renewed after season 8, which premiered in 2020, because they “call[ed] the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

While recording the “Straight Up With Stassi” episode, Schroeder also shared that she planned on giving her closet room to her second child.

“We don’t have any extra rooms anymore, well, I am selfless and I am just going to have to get rid of my glorious closet room,” said the reality television personality.

She explained that this decision is significant because she “wanted something like this [her] whole life.”

“It felt like such a personal accomplishment for me to be able to do this for myself, just to be like wow, I worked hard and I was able to make a f***** closet room,” said the former Bravo star.

The 34-year-old shared she intends to keep her remaining clothing items in a “she-shed.” She also explained that her Los Angeles home has limited closet space because “it was built in like 1926.”

Stassi Schroeder’s Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars Congratulated Her

Schroeder shared the news of her pregnancy in a March 1 Instagram post. The picture showed her resting her hand on her stomach while Hartford sat beside her.

“Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” read the caption.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” personalities flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate Schroeder.

“❤️❤️❤️ I’m so happy!!!!” wrote Katie Maloney.

“Congratulations!!!! 💖✨,” shared Raquel Leviss.

“Congratulations!!!!!!! ♥️♥️♥️,” commented Scheana Shay.

“Congrats!” chimed in Lala Kent.